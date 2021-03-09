ELY — Skiers from across the state will descend on Giants Ridge Thursday and Friday for the Nordic Skiing State Championships to determine the state’s best.
Five Mesabi East and Ely Nordic skiers will be among that elite group.
Lydia Skelton will represent the Giants, while Jasper Johnston, Zoe Devine, Gabriel Pointer and Phoebe Helms will ski for the Timberwolves. The girls state meet will be held Thursday and the boys will also ski in the classic and freestyle events (both 4K) on Friday, starting at 1 p.m.
All skiers will have to deal with warmer temperatures, which have affected trail conditions, and a storm that could drop as much as 10 inches of the white stuff Wednesday night and early Thursday.
----
Senior Johnston (Section 7A champion) will be skiing for the third time at state and will be seeking a top five finish, which is “very realistic,’’ according to head coach Paula Anderson.
“He’s ready. He’s going to go for it and try to get the highest finish he can get,’’ she said in a telephone interview.
Johnston has been waiting for this for a long time and “if he has a good day, top five is really what his goal would be.’’ So much will depend on how everything comes together Friday, Anderson said. “Anything is possible.’’
The Giants Ridge trails are a good fit for Johnston, as well.
“This course in particular suits him’’ because it is difficult. “The harder, the better for him,’’ she added.
----
Sophomore Zoe Devine (third at Sections) will lead the local girls contingent after a strong finish last week to get to state.
“She looks really good right now,’’ according to Anderson, who said she was 12th last year at state. The 2020 result was “phenomenal’’ and somewhat unexpected for a freshman in her second year at state.
“This year, I don’t know where she’ll be. The field is even harder this year,’’ with a number of freshmen and sophomores who are strong competitors.
“It’s going to be very competitive,’’ and Anderson is guessing Devine will be hoping for a top 25, which is the All-State cutoff.
Getting into a zone Anderson calls the “pain cave’’ has led to Devine a top level skier. “She can go deep into the pain cave’’ and tolerate it deeper than other skiers the coach has ever seen. Devine says to herself, “I’m just going to go as hard as I can for the whole race. It’s really fun to watch.’’
----
Senior Skelton (10th place at Sections) and head coach Cheri Johnson have been fine tuning her technique since last week’s section meet.
The efforts included working on a quicker skate glide turnover, the coach said. “We’re trying to quicken everything up.’’
Considering the stiff competition, Skelton is “gunning for top 25 All-State.’’
Johnson said Skelton is “a great classic skier,’’ which comes from her running background.
“She’s always known how to come down and kick that ski’’ and has that same fluid motion as a runner, which gives her the ability to apply it to her skis. “You’ll see that with a lot of runners.’’
Johnson added that preparations have been going well for Skelton and she has been nailing down some of the pointers her coach has given her.
----
Junior Pointer (seventh at Sections) is “really excited to be going as an individual’’ after two previous years of going with Ely as a team. Anderson said he is hoping to finish higher than 2020 when he had some cramping issues. “We seem to be figuring it out’’ in regards to the cramping problems.
Anderson added Pointer is very consistent and his abilities in both classic and freestyle are fairly equal. “I think classic is probably a little bit strong for him this year.’’
----
Sophomore Helms (11th place at Sections) should be more relaxed at state, Anderson said, after being “really nervous’’ at sections.
Despite that, she went from 15th in the classic race to move up into the 11th spot after the freestyle race. “She had a really good skate race. She is quite a bit stronger in skate,’’ the coach said.
Last year the nerves took over a bit, said Anderson, who is confident in her young skier. “I would like to see her ski to her highest ability.’’
----
Regarding the weather, Giants Ridge officials are trying to preserve as much snow as they can, Johnson said, because it deteriorated over the weekend.
One might think more fresh snow is a good thing, but Johnson isn’t quite so sure.
“It depends on the consistency of the snow and when it comes.’’ She added it will also depend on how quickly the snow can be groomed. “It’s all in the timing and snow consistency. I think that’s a big question mark.’’
Anderson believes the course will be good, but “it’s going to be challenging for the kick waxing.’’
----
Overall, the skiers are just happy to get to compete at a state meet since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports about one year ago.
“it’s been an amazing year. All of the coaches (and the parents) have rallied. I’m just so appreciative for all of those people,’’ Anderson said.
“The kids needed it (state meet competition) as much as the coaches,’’ Johnson said. “We have some closure’’ to the Nordic ski season. Luckily, “we are the first sport to have that.’’
