BIWABIK — Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is traditionally one of the busiest portions of the high school alpine skiing schedule and this year was no exception with two races in three days.
The weekend began with the annual MLK Race at Giants Ridge featuring nearly 200 skiers from throughout the state taking on Hibbing in the morning “Sunrise” race and Rock Ridge in the afternoon “Sunset” race.
“It was some tough competition, is what we had,” said Hibbing coach Brice Walli. “A large race full of top-end state-wide teams. It’s good to have an invite where you can measure yourself against teams statewide and see where we stack up.”
The Bluejacket boys, who found themselves short-handed due to illness, only started five skiers of the possible eight.
They ended up finishing in ninth place in the Sunrise race, which was won by Hastings. The Tigers edged Cook County/Silver Bay for the championship by one just point.
Hibbing’s top two seeds, Adam Vinopal and Carter Bungarden, finished with respectable 25th and 29th place results in the large field.
“Carter had a great day, coming in less than a second behind Adam,” said Walli. “Adam was solid. He knows what he needs to do now. This race was a real good test for him to show him what he needs to work on.”
Zander Cuffe and Dainen Blight completed the Bluejacket scoring, finishing 40th and 50th respectively.
The Hibbing’s girls squad was led by Hilda Knuckey who finished 17th.
“HIlda had a great finish but I think there are a few things she could work on where she can climb a few notches,” said Walli. “Sylvie Wetzel also had a solid race coming in 35th out of almost 100 girls. That was some good racing.”
The eighth-place Bluejacket girls also received points from Abbie Helms in 43rd and Luci Bretto in 59th.
In the Sunset Race it was Rock Ridge’s turn to take on the field.
“We didn’t have our best results for either the boys or the girls,” said Rock Ridge coach Benji Neff. “Both our number one skiers on both sides fell, actually almost simultaneously because they were both on course at the same time!”
Eva Roark continued her consistent skiing, finishing 25th and leading the Wolverines to a ninth place team result.
“Eva skied great as she has all season and then in typical, Rock Ridge style we had Azalea (Ray) and Sophie (Nemec) stacked up at 40th and 41st,” said Neff. “Mia (Schuchard) even managed to be our fourth scorer, even after her hike, in 59th.”
The Wolverines boys’ team came in 11th for the Sunset race led by Samuel Beukema in 29th and Blake Larson in 41st.
Just like the Rock Ridge girls, the third and fourth points-scorers ended up three-hundredths of a second apart, with Erik Panyan and Mathias Frericks finishing 52nd and 53rd.
“Those younger kids really stepped up after we lost Travis (Bird) and we lost Caden (Lundstrom),” said Neff. “Caden took a slide on his second run, but those kids stepped up and delivered.”
Neff remarked that having this large race in the middle of the season is a good test to see how they rank among schools they normally don’t ski against.
“With many of the top teams from Section 7 at this race, you get a little taste of what’s to come later on in the season as we get closer to sections,” Neff said.
After one day of rest, the action continued Monday at Mont Du Lac, where both Hibbing and Rock Ridge had successful days, with each landing two skiers in the top 10.
For Hibbing it was on the boys side, with Vinopal coming in ninth place and Bungarden notching his first top 10 of the season in 10th.
“Carter actually beat Adam on the first run today,” said Walli. “Adam might have been a little off. He might have been able to get a couple places higher, but don’t take anything away from Carter, he skied great today.”
Hibbing’s third seed, Cuffe, was sitting in 25th place after the first run when he blew out of both skis on his second, instantly disqualifying himself.
The remaining boys scoring was from Blight in 20th and Edric Cordona in 25th. Their efforts landed the Bluejackets in third place as a team.
For the fifth place Bluejacket girls, Wetzel had a strong showing finishing just outside the top 10 in 13th place, with Abbie Helms not far behind in 15th, Knuckey 20th and Luci Bretto 25th.
Top seed Knucky had a strong first run, but skied a little too close to the gate and clipped it.
“That’s ski racing,” Walli said. “When you’re going fast, you’re always close to those gates and you’ve got to find that line. Hilda’s usually a clean skier, but even the best have mistakes every now and then.”
The Rock Ridge girls team managed to place two skiers in the Top 10 with Schuchard finishing sixth and Roark 10th en route a second place team result behind Duluth East.
“It was exciting for the girls to be able to bring home another plaque,” said Neff. “Mia put together two solid runs, and Eva just continues to ski really well. She’s always right there.”
The remainder of the Wolverine scoring was by Ray, who with two fast runs, landed in 12th. Mya Jacobson made her team scoring debut in 24th.
The Rock Ridge boys had their top seeds back in the scoring with Bird in 14th and Lundstrom just a second behind in 15th, leading their team to a fourth-place finish, seven points behind Hibbing.
Rounding out the boys scoring were Beaukema in 20th and Blake Larson in 25th.
“Overall it was a really good day,” Neff said. “Kind of like Spirit, Mont Du Lac skis a little bit different than what we’re used to. I think the biggest thing I’m happy to see is Travis and Mia both putting down two runs.
“I'm glad it didn’t become a pattern after they both crashed at Spirit and our MLK race two days ago.
In observance of the holiday, Rock Ridge assistant coach Eli Little spoke about Dr Martin Luther King Jr and his legacy.
“We even got some education in during our bus ride,” Neff smiled.
Next up for the Bluejacket and Wolverine skiers is the Cook County Invitational this Friday at Lutsen.
SUNRISE RACE
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Hastings, 324; Cook County-Silver Bay, 323; Hopkins Royal, 293; Brainerd, 276; Chisago Lakes, 268; Annandale, 248; Lakes Area, 232; Forest Lake, 224; Hibbing, 220; Hopkins Silver, 213; St Cloud Breakaways, 208; Centennial, 180
GIRLS: St Cloud Breakaways, 338; Chisago Lakes, 299, Brainerd, 296; Hopkins Royal, 274; Hastings, 267; Centennial, 264; Hopkins Silver, 253; Hibbing, 206; Forest Lake, 202; Annandale, 195; Cook County-Silver Bay, 175; Lakes Area, 139; Breakdale, 85
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Bergen Huseth, HOPK, 1:13.98; (2) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:14.80; (3) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:15.40; (4) Aaron Herber, HAST, 1:15.68; (5) Mathias Peterson, FLAST, 1:16.64; (6) Will Hennen, CHIS, 1:16.75; (7) Tommy Becker, ANN, 1:16.80; (8) Cole Caturia, HAST, 1:17.12; (9) Parker Linn, BRAIN, 1:17.27; (10) Esten Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:17.31; (25) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:22.60; (29) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:23.58; (40) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:29.40; (50) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:32.04; (69) Aiden Nelson, HIB, 1:43.49
GIRLS: (1) Sophie Janzig, CHIS, 1:19.29; (2) Calia Chaney, BRAIN, 1:20.56; (3) Abby Wright, STC, 1:21.44; (4) Ashley Stolt, STC, 1:21.79; (5) Jordin Flohaug, CEN, 1:22.09; (6) Paige Meuffelmann, STC, 1:22.44; (7) Hannah Taylor, BRAIN, 1:22.58; (8) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:23.23; (9) Ella Dols, STC, 1:23.25; (10) Adie Tredinnick, FLAST, 1:23.39; (17) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:27.15; (35) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:34.23; (43) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:37.02; (59) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1;49.33; (63) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:50.03; (65) Tayla Damyanovich, 1:55.99
SUNSET RACE
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Brainerd, 367; Hastings, 362.5; Cook County-Silver Bay, 361; Annandale, 356; Hopkins Royal, 345; Hopkins Silver, 309; Lakes Area 305; St Cloud Breakaways, 278; Eagan-Eastview, 263; Chisago Lakes, 255.5; Rock Ridge, 237; Centennial, 172; Forest Lake, 94
GIRLS: Eagan-Eastview, 365; St Cloud Breakaways, 356; Brainerd, 352; Hopkins Royal, 324; Hopkins Silver, 299; Hastings, 292; Cook County-Silver Bay, 281; Centennial, 272; Rock Ridge, 239; Forest Lake, 227; Chisago Lakes, 224; Annandale, 206; Lakes Area, 157.5; Breakdale, 96
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Bergen Huseth, HOPK, 1:14.70; (2) Aaron Herber, HAST, 1:15.43; (3) Gavin Hoelzel, 1:15.92; (4) Tommy Becker, ANN, 1:17.49; (5) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:17.85; (6) Esten Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:18.75; (7) Grant Mueffelmann, STC, 1:19.44; (8) Parker Linn, BRAIN, 1:19.70; (9) Ross Marty, LAKES, 1:19.91; (10) Andrew Becker, ANNA, 1:20.38; (29) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:30.52; (41) Blake Larson, RRAST, 1:36.02; (52) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:41.10; (53) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:41.39; (67) Camden Lundstrom, RRAST, 1:49.28; (69) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:50.44; (70) Braden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:53.07
GIRLS: (1) Caitlin Bumpers, EAG, 1:20.25; (2) Sophia Janzig, CHIS, 1:22.00; (3) Ashley Stolt, STC, 1:22.60; (4) Calia Cheney, BRAIN, 1:22.64; (5) Lauren Kalenberg, BRAIN, 1:23.54; (6) Megan Young, EAG, 1:24.83; (7) Hannah Taylor, BRAIN, 1:25.00; (8) Ella Dols, STC, 1:27.07; (9) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 1:25.85; (10) Abby Wright, STC, 1:25.97; (25) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:31.61; (40) Azalea Ray, RRAST, 1:36.99; (41) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:38.07; (59) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:48.08; (74) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:56.19; (85) Mya Jacobson, RRAST, 2:14.05; (86) Abby Crum, RRAST, 2:16.29; (93) Elisa Benito Olias, RRAST, 2:31.07
MONT DU LAC
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Duluth East, 216; Cook County-Silver Bay, 204; Hibbing, 164; Rock Ridge, 157; Marshall, 156; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 54
GIRLS: Duluth East, 190l Rock Ridge, 168; Cook COunty-Silver Bay, 155; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 148; Hibbing, 147; Duluth Denfeld, 133; Hermantown, 104; Marshall, 46
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Wyatt Schultz, EAST, 1:07.19; (2) Carter Hegg, EAST, 1:07.78; (3) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:08.04; (4) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:08.38; (5) Ray Dressely, CCSB, 1:09.63; (6) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 1:11.17; (7) Elijah Blanck, CCSB, 1:11.57; (8) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 1:13.96; (9) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:15.03; (10) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:15.16; (14) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:18.59; (15) Caden Lundstrom, RRAST, 1:19.45; (18) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:20.08; (20) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:21.81; (24) Blake Larson, RRAST, 1:23.88; (25) Edric Cordona, HIB, 1:25.31; (26) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:25.73; (29) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:28.56; (30) Jack Srella, RRAST, 1:28.62; (34) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:29.48; (39) Logan Hejda, RRAST, 1:38.85; (40) Ethan Hess, HIB, 1:41.57; (42) Brayden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:43.82
GIRLS: (1) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:14.07; (2) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:15.57; (3) Mia Arnold, EAST, 1:16.20; (4) ABigail Myers, EAST, 1:18.78; (5) Annabel Hanson, HERM, 1:19.43; (6) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:20.17; (7) Madysen Waters, CEC, 1:20.67; (8) Teagen Tessier, CEC, 1:20.92; (9) Gretchen Rentschle, EAST, 1:22.00; (10) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:22.07; (12) Azalea Ray, RRAST, 1:25.06; (13) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:26.52; (15) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:29.86; (20) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:33.18; (24) Mya Jacobson, RRAST, 1:39.09; (25) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1:39.66; (26) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:39.99; (29) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:42.22; (30) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:45.06; (34) Elisa Benito Olias, RRAST, 2:12.91; (35) Lily Larson, RRAST, 2:14.05
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.