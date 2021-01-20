Skeltons lead MEA skiers in Cloquet

CLOQUET — Lydia Skelton scored a third-place finish Tuesday at the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Tri Meet, which also led her team to third place at Pine Valley in Cloquet.

Skelton, a Mesabi East Area senior, put down a time of 17:49 in the 5.5K freestyle race. The Giants team scored a total of 363 points.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Carter Skelton skied to sixth place after crossing in 16:55. Teammate Connor Matschiner was seventh with a mark of 17:35. The Mesabi East Area boys also took third place with 367 points.

C-E-C won the boys’ race with 386 points, while Marshall took the girls’ title with 383 points. The C-E-C girls were second at 378 and the Marshall boys grabbed the runner-up spot with 370 points.

Other Mesabi East Area finishers included:

Boys: 11, Nick Kangas, 18:14; and 13, Noah Aagnes, 18:45.

Girls: 6, Aubree Skelton, 19:52; 15, Wren Galloway, 21:41

----

Mesabi East Area skis again on Jan. 28 at the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center in Duluth against Duluth East and Proctor.

