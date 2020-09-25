INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Lydia Skelton scored a pair of event wins to help Mesabi East swim past International Falls Thursday, 98-72.
Skelton won by more than 16 seconds in the 200 individual medley after recording a time of 2:27.33. She came back later to win the 500 freestyle in a time of 6:07.79.
The Giants also got a win from Adrianna Lehmkuhl in the 200 freestyle after she put down a time of 2:12.98.
Kylie Meyer touched first in the 50 freestyle in 27.00, while Adriana Sheets came home first in the 100 freestyle in 59.60.
In the diving competition, Kailey Fossell took first with 227.50 points.
Emma Williams also took the top spot in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:01.93.
Mesabi East was also victorious in the 200 medley relay. Williams, Meyer, Skelton and Sheets recorded a time of 1:59.95.
Mesabi East hosts Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Mesabi East 98, Int. Falls 72
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 1:59.95; 2, Int. Falls, 2:11.25; 3, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Ashley Fossell, Rhys Ceglar, Lauren Beyer), 2:16.21.
200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:12.98; 2, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:15.85; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:21.33.
200 individual medley: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:27.33; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF. 2:43.86; 3, Ceglar, ME, 2:47.21.
50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 27.00; 2, McKenzie Pokorny, ME, 30.07; 3, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 30.55.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 227.50; 2, Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 141.20; 3, Alexa Fossell, ME, 138.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:07.18; 2, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:09.32; 3, Jillian Bilben, IF, 1:15.83.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 59.60; 2, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:05.02; 3, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:05.59.
500 freestyle: 1, L. Skelton, ME, 6:07.79; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:15.35; 3, Erickson, IF, 6:15.46.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 1:55.04; 2, Int. Falls, 2:08.44
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:01.93; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:09.05; 3, Cullen-Line, 1:13.65.
100 breaststroke: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:25.36; 2, Kalstad, IF, 1:27.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 4:19.74; 2, Int. Falls, 4:40.05.
