Skelton wins twice as Giants down Devils in the pool, 94-86

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls swimming and diving team won nine of 12 events Thursday night to pick up a home victory against Virginia, 94-86.
Lydia Skelton won a pair of events to lead the Giants in the pool, including first place finishes in both the 200 freestyle (2:13.38) as well as the 100 butterfly (1:10.10).
The Giants also saw wins from Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Kailey Fossell, Adrianna Sheets, Emma Blake and Summer Cullen-Line. The Blue Devils grabbed a solo win thanks to Lauryn Devich while also taking home first in two of the evening’s three relays.
The Giants opened the meet up with a win in the 200 medley relay with Williams, Meyer, Skelton and Sheets teaming up to put down a time of 1:58.66. Virginia finished second with a time of 2:06.83 with Stephanie Kowalski, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Emma Vukmanich in the pool for the Devils.
After Skelton’s 200 freestyle win, Williams finished first in the 200 individual medley, stopping the clock at 2:27.73. Pechonick finished second for Virginia with a time of 2:46.08.
In the 50 freestyle, Meyer grabbed gold for Mesabi East, winning with a time of 26.63. Virginia’s Devich was not far behind in second, touching the wall at 28.73.
In the diving portion of the meet, Kailey Fossell finished out in front with 207.40 points for the Giants. Twin sisters Helen and Grace Phenning were second and third for Virginia, finishing with 140.40 and 125.50 points, respectively.
After Skelton grabbed her second win of the night in the 100 butterfly, Sheets took home her win in the 100 freestyle, putting down a time of 59.79. Adrianna Lehmkuhl was second for the Giants at 1:00.33 while Virginia’s Kowalski finished third with her time of 1:06.10.
Blake was next to finish first for the Giants, cruising to a first place finish in the 500 freestyle with her time of 6:09.60. Virginia’s Dani Logan finished second with a time of 6:33.21.
Virginia grabbed their first win of the night in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Devich, Vukmanich, Isabella Smith and Samantha Bartovich finished with a time of 2:01.60 for the victory.
Cullen-Line then finished first for Mesabi East, putting down a time of 1:12.17 to beat out Virginia’s Vukmanich, who finished second with a time of 1:19.68.
Virginia closed out the meet with a pair of wins. Devich took home first in the 100 breaststroke with her time of 1:10.96. Then, the Blue Devils finished on top in the 400 freestyle relay as Maiji Rantala, Paige Tverberg, Jaelyn Parks and Wrenna Galloway stopped the clock at 4:58.68.
Mesabi East will be back in the pool on Tuesday when they host Eveleth-Gilbert. Virginia will host Duluth Denfeld that same day.
Mesabi East 94, Virginia 86
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:58.66; 2, Virginia A (Stephanie Kowalski, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:06.83; 3, Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Ashley Fossell, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Kyra Skelton), 2:11.53.
200 freestyle: 1, L. Skelton, ME, 2:13.38; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:25.71; 3, K. Skelton, 2:25.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:27.73; 2, Pechonick, V, 2:46.08; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:48.21.
50 freestyle: 1, Meyer, ME, 26.63; 2, Devich, V, 28.73; 3, Dani Logan, V, 29.45.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 207.40; 2, Helen Phenning, V, 140.40; 3, Grace Phenning, V, 125.50.
100 butterfly: 1, L. Skelton, ME, 1:10.10; 2, Pechonick, V, 1:11.68; 3, Rhys Ceglar, ME, 1:14.32.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 59.79; 2, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:00.33; 3, Kowalski, V, 1:06.10.
500 freestyle: 1, Emily Blake, ME, 6:09.60; 2, Logan, V, 6:33.21; 3, Cameron Mattson, ME, 6:48.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Virginia A (Devich, Vukmanich, Isabella Smith, Samantha Bartovich), 2:01.60; 2, Virginia B (Maiji Rantala, Paige Tverberg, Pechonick, Morgan Harvey), 2:06.56.
100 backstroke: 1, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:12.17; 2, Vukmanich, V, 1:19.68; 3, Sylvie Galloway, V, 1:30.44.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:10.96; 2, Meyer, ME, 1:14.84; 3, Grace Langowski, V, 1:31.19.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Virginia B (Rantala, Jaelyn Parks, Wrenna Galloway, Tverberg), 4:58.68; 2, Virginia C (Marian Louks, Anya Schuchard, Delia Alger, Kenzie Rasmussen), 5:27.23.
