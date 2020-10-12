CLOQUET — Area girls cross country runners got their final taste of the race course this year with the running of the Section 7A championships Monday at the Cloquet Country Club.
The meet was ran in six heats with four teams competing in each heat. The final results were compiled following the running of the final heat.
Runners from the top two teams plus the next eight fastest runners earned medalist honors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League has not made plans for a state meet this year.
Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton was the top area finisher, taking third overall with a time of 19:53.2, while teammate and sister Aubrey Skelton was fifth with her time of 20:23.1. Pequot Lakes freshman Calia Chaney was the individual champion with her time of 18:48.6 while the entire Patriots team finished first overall with 101 points.
Proctor finished second with 105 points and Virginia was tops for area teams after taking third with 116 points.
Ely’s Zoe Devine was seventh after crossing the finish line with a time of 20:29.2. Virginia’s Alex Wercinski was the top Blue Devil on the day, taking home 11th with her time of 20:57.6. Teammate Emma Lamppa finished in 18th, stopping her clock at 21:22.5.
The Timberwolves’ Phoebe Helms was next locally, finishing in 20th place out of 124 runners with her time of 21:36.8. She was followed up by a pair of Virginia runners in Alexis Lamppa (21:41.4) and Maiji Lamppa (21:46.1) who finished in 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Mesabi East’s Aaliyah Sahr was the next local finisher, taking home 30th place with her time of 22:06.1. Baylie Norris finished in 41st place with a time of 22:26.3 to lead the runners from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. Virginia’s Kaari Harsila wasn’t far behind Norris in 45th, stopping the clock at 22:41.2.
Mesabi East’s Hailey Ronning finished just inside the top 50, earning 49th place with her time of 22:48.1. One spot behind her in 49th was GNK’s Kaitlin Olson (22:54.4) and Eveleth-Gilbert’s Maggie Landwer was just a bit further behind in 52nd (23:00.6). Amanda Johnson was the only other runner for the Golden Bears. She finished in 83rd with a time of 24:10.2. Eveleth-Gilbert did not record a team score.
Mountain Iron-Buhl competed with just two runners on Monday, meaning they also did not qualify for a team score. Brooke Niska finished in 108th with a time of 26:44.1, while Ava Butler finished in 109th with a time of 26:50.1.
Further team results from Monday include Mesabi East in sixth place (140 points), Ely in ninth place (244) and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finishing in 10th place (269) out of 16 teams.
Further individual results from area teams can be found below. The boys Section 7A championship will be run today in Cloquet with the first heat set to start at 10:25 a.m.
Section 7A Girls Cross Country Championship
Team results: 1, Pequot Lakes 101; 2, Proctor 105; 3, Virginia, 116; 4, North Shore, 118; 5, South Ridge, 129; 6, Mesabi East, 140; 7, International Falls, 172; 8, Carlton-Wrenshall, 223; 9, Ely, 244; 10, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 269; 11, Crosby-Ironton, 271; 12, Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 284; 13, East Central, 311*; 14, Duluth Marshall, 311; 15, Esko, 320; 16, Hill City, 515.
Top five: 1, Calia Chaney, PL, 18:48.6; 2, Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 19:41.2; 3, Lydia Skelton, ME, 19:52.3; 4, Rian Zutter, PL, 20:01.8; 5, Aubrey Skelton, ME, 20:23.1.
Virginia: 11, Alex Wercinski, 20:57.6; 18, Emma Lamppa, 21:22.5; Alexis Lamppa, 21:41.4; 22, Maiji Lamppa, 21:46.1; 44, Kaari Harsila, 22:41.2; 74, Mia Schuchard, 23:51.3; 79, Rebecca Kowalski, 23:56.1;
Mesabi East: 3, Lydia Skelton, 19:53.2; 5, Aubrey Skelton, 20:23.1; 30, Aaliyah Sahr, 22:06.1; 49, Hailey Ronning, 22:48.1; 56, Bella Thomas, 23:06.5; 86, Hannah Ronning, 24:15.8; 103, Madison Herzog, 26:07.3
Ely: 7, Zoe Devine, 20:29.2; 20, Phoebe Helms, 21:36.8; 66, Brynn Vollom, 23:31.3; 78, Gracie Pointer, 23:54.6; 87, Julia Schwinghamer, 24:20.6; 90, Laura Holmstrom, 24:33.4; 107, Sydney Durkin, 26:42.7.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin: 41, Baylie Norris, 22:26.3; 50, Kaitlin Olson, 22:54.4; 53, Nadia Rajala, 23:01.1; 61, Karly Mann, 23:22.5; 75, Lola Champlin, 23:53.3; 99, Hailey Kilduff, 25:33.2; 105, Brooke Petrich, 26:19.9.
Eveleth-Gilbert: 52, Maggie Landwer, 23:00.6; 83, Amanda Johnson, 24:10.2.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: 108, Brooke Niska, 26:44.1; 109, Ava Butler, 26:50.1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.