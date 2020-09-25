EVELETH — Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton and Ely’s Emmett Faltesek put down the fastest times on Friday at the Arrowhead Conference Run at Fayal Pond in Eveleth.
Scoring for the team portion of the meet was not available as this edition went to press.
Competing in the first of two heats along with Eveleth-Gilbert and Mountain Iron-Buhl, Skelton led the pack the whole way through the girls’ race and finished first with a time of 19:50. Ely and International Falls boys and girls ran in the second heat following a storm delay where Faltesek put down the best time of the day for the boys at 17:31.
On the girls’ side, Mountain Iron-Buhl twin sisters Liz and Kate Nelson finished second and third on the day with times of 20:03 and 20:11, respectively. International Falls’ Ryan Ford finished fourth (20:37) and Ely’s Zoe Devine rounded out the top five with a time of 20:40.
Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton was sixth with her time of 21:06, Ely’s Phoebe Helms finished ninth (21:57) and the Giants’ Aaliyah Sahr rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:27.
Amanda Johnson led the way for the Eveleth-Gilbert girls, placing 17th with her time of 24:22.
On the boys side, Ely took home the top two spots with Jasper Johnston finishing second behind Faltesek with his time of 17:33. Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jeffrey Kayfes won the first heat of the day and finished third overall with a time of 18:12.
Ely continued to perform strong up front with the Wolves’ Gabriel Pointer finishing fourth with his time of 18:27. Mesabi East’s Carter Skelton finished fifth at 18:39.
Other area runners inside the top 10 included Ely’s Jake Cochran in seventh (18:47), Mesabi East’s David Loveall in eighth (18:49), Eveleth-Gilbert’s Conner Matschiner in ninth (19:00) and his teammate Jared Delich in 10th (19:08).
Due to a storm delay lengthening the meet, full team results were not available late Friday evening. Full team results can be found in Sunday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
Full individual results for both the boys and girls can be found below.
Girls’ individual results: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 19:50; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:03; 3, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:11; 4, Ryan Ford, IF, 20:37; 5, Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:40; 6, Aubree Skelton, ME, 21:06; 7, Abby Hutchinson, IF, 21:22; 8, Anna Windels, IF, 21:48; 9, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 21:57; 10, Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 22:27; 11, Bailey Herberg, IF, 22:46; 12, Maddy Saxton, IF, 23:10; 13, Laura Holmstrom, Ely, 23:34; 14, Brynn Vollom, Ely, 23:35; 15, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 23:57; 16, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 24:05; 17, Amanda Johnson, EG, 24:22; 18, Ellie Rein, IF, 24:22; 19, Maggie Landwer, EG, 24:31; 20, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 24:50; 21, Loralai Ford, IF, 23:02; 22, Brooke Niska, MIB, 25:07; 23, Taylor Burns, IF, 25:11; 24, Maddy Herzog, ME, 25:20; 25, Colie Otto, MIB, 25:31; 26, Ava Butler, MIB, 26:12; 27, Aaliyah Webb, MIB, 26:31; 28, Lilliana Lyons, ME, 26:57; 29, Elsie Vollom, Ely, 27:07; 30, Abigail Thompson, Ely, 27:17; 31, Amelia Plute, Ely, 27:41; 32, Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 27:50; 33, Ellie Theel, ME, 27:55; 34, Emily Beyer, ME, 28:07; 35, Kiera Hesseldahl, IF, 28:45; 36, Bizzy Hendricks, IF, 28:58; 37, Kourtney Talley, IF, 29:38; 38, Elle Otto, MIB, 33:11.
Boys’ individual results: 1, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:31; 2, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 17:33; 3, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 18:12; 4, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:27; 5, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:39; 6, Anthony Scholler, IF, 18:46; 7, Jake Cochran, Ely, 18:47; 8, David Loveall, ME, 18:49; 9, Conner Matschiner, EG, 19:00; 10, Jared Delich, EG, 19:08; 11, Rylan Niska, MIB, 19:13; 12, Isaak Schroeder, ME, 19:35; 13, Alex Leete, ME, 19:36; 14, Joey Bianco, Ely, 19:50; 15, Logan Schroeder, ME, 20:02; 16, Jake Bradach, EG, 20:07; 17, Daniel Rudolph, MIB, 20:25; 18, Pablo Christianson, IF, 20:52; 19, Dakota Jerde, EG, 20:55, 20, Caleb Hancock, ME, 20:56; 21, Jamie Hill, ME, 21:09; 22, Leo Stalman, Ely, 21:10; 23, Jon Hakala, Ely, 21:13; 24, Parker Flesland, IF, 21:17; 25, Noah Markfort, ME, 21:47; 26, Ben Cavalier, Ely, 21:49; 27, Logan Maras, MIB, 22:03; 28, Nick Kangas, EG, 22:05; 29, Ashton Hielscher, IF, 22:20; 30, Michael French, MIB, 22:22; 31, Trey Niska, MIB, 22:30; 32, Jasper Helander, MIB, 22:37; 33, Gunnar George, EG, 23:54; 34, Isaac Lindhurst, EG, 24:00; 35, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 25:27; 36, Riley Bishop, Ely, 32:47
