AURORA — Freshman Aubree Skelton will be the lone Giant representing Mesabi East today at the Class A State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
After missing out on racing in the Iron Range Conference Championships due to health issues, Skelton figured some things out and performed well at sections, taking third with a time of 20:03.00 to punch her ticket to state.
Heading into today’s 1 p.m. race, Skelton says she’s confident and excited for her first state meet.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Skelton said Friday. “I’m excited and pretty well rested so I’m ready to go down there and run my best race.”
Giants head coach Steve Ekman said Skelton played things a little differently at sections due to missing out on IRCs but is expecting her to run a solid, complete race today.
“She was happy with how she performed at sections after what happened on the IRC day. More than anything, she wanted to go out and run well, win or lose. She was happy she finished as high as she did. She was tired, but felt she could have gone harder but we wanted to play it a little safe.
“She’s going to go all out on Saturday. We’ve got her diet figured out and her hydration has been good. Some lifestyle things ended up making a positive difference for her so she could have a really good day down at state. We’ll see how much energy she has.”
Leaving Aurora Friday morning after a sendoff at the school, Skelton got to experience the spotlight for herself. While that could add to the expected nerves for some, Ekman believes the freshman will remain even keel right until the race starts.
“She had all these people cheering her on and the police escort out of town. It was neat for her but she doesn’t like to get caught up in those types of things. Nothing really seems to bother her. There’s always first time jitters at state. A lot of people don’t do as well as they could the first time but it seems like that bothers the younger kids less than the older kids.”
Ekman’s message to Skelton is to treat the race just like any other, but maybe a bit faster.
“As a coach, you have to present it like any other day, a normal race with nothing making it more or less important than the last one. She’ll have to adjust to the faster pace. People will be crowded in the front instead of spread out because everyone is fast. She’ll be able to handle it and find where she fits in and I expect she’ll run a strong race.”
Ekman expects Skelton to break the 20-minute barrier into the 19s while the freshman herself has set her own goal.
“I have a personal goal to finish in the top 25,” Skelton said. “That feels doable for me I think.”
In what could be the first of many trips to state cross country, Skelton is eager to run with faster runners she’s never seen before.
“I’m excited just to see everyone else there. I haven’t seen most of these girls before so it’s a lot of new people. I think I’ll be a little bit nervous but I feel ready to go at this point.”
With a solid trajectory from the start of the season until now, Ekman said state was definitely a goal for Skelton since the beginning of the season. Fulfilling that goal is a testament to the runner’s hard work and dedication.
“I’m really excited to watch her race. She’s been planning for this all season long and I think she’s shown she can compete pretty well with the runners there. It should be exciting to see what she does.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.