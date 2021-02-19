Skelton and Skelton on top at Cook County Invite

GRAND MARAIS — The Mesabi East Area Nordic ski team had a chance to record some times Friday at the Cook County Nordic Invite in Grand Marais.
Carter Skelton and Lydia Skelton were the top skiers on the boys and girls side respectively. Carter Skelton won the boys 3.1K event with a time of 10:07, while Lydia Skelton finished on top in the girls race with a time of 10:59.
On the boys side, the Giants were competing against the combined team from Two Harbors/Cook County, but the hosts only had one eligible varsity skier.
Connor Matschiner finished second for Mesabi East at 10:08. Aaron Nelson was third at 10:12. Nick Kangas finished fourth with a time of 10:45 and Odin MacGregor was fifth with a time of 11:18.
On the girls side, the host team had a few more skiers in the race with three. Aubree Skelton finished runner-up to Lydia with a time of 11:39. TH/CC’s Olya Wright was third with a time of 11:41.
Kate Nelson finished in fourth place for the Giants, stopping the clock at 11:49 while Bella Thomas finished in fifth with a time of 11:51. Liz Nelson rounded out the top six with a time of 12:04.
Mesabi East Nordic skiing will be back in action on Tuesday when they host at Giants Ridge.
