VIRGINIA — The Mesabi East baseball team knew they needed to play a clean game on Thursday if they stood a chance of taking down a more veteran Rock Ridge team on their home turf.
And while the Wolverines had some miscues of their own, the clean game the Giants needed didn’t materialize, allowing Rock Ridge to use a six-run third inning to run away with things, 8-2. That big inning, along with stranding some of their own runners in scoring position the two innings before, was what sunk the Giants according to head coach Chad Sahr.
“We kind of came in with a plan for our pitching and things were looking good at first,” Sahr said. “We knew that we’d be in this game if we made the plays but we also knew that if we give up a big inning or we make a lot of errors, we aren’t going to beat this team. We’re not good enough of a team to afford to give up that many outs.”
Mesabi East got on the board first in the top of the second with Dakota Kruse reaching after taking a walk from Wolverines starter John Kendall. Kruse advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and then came around to score when the Rock Ridge infield missed a routine play with Landon Luke at the plate.
The Giants threatened to keep scoring with Kendall throwing back-to-back walks to load up the bases with one out, but consecutive strikeouts to Jesse Portz and Zac Norberg ended the threat.
Rock Ridge got the run back in the bottom of the second. The bottom of the order came through for the Wolverines with No. 8 hitter Gunnar George knocking a two-out triple to center off of Giants starter Easton Sahr before Landon Kilpela brought him home with an RBI single to right.
Mesabi East plated their final run of the game in the top of the third. Cooper Sickel reached on a single, stole second and then moved to third on a single from Kruse. Ryder Gerulli then reached on an error that allowed Sickel to come home, giving the Giants another chance to score with runners on the corners and only one out.
But Kendall buckled down from there, striking out his next batter before getting the third out right after to end the threat.
Things started to snowball in favor of Rock Ridge starting in the bottom of the third. Dylan Hedley got things moving with a one-out triple to right and came around to score when Sawyer Hallin knocked a base hit to the infield. Hedley beat out the throw at home for the score, 2-2.
The Wolverines found a groove against Sahr with Tyler Reid singling up the right side before Griffin Dosan brought a run home with an RBI single up the middle, 3-2. A single to No Man’s Land in shallow right center from Jaden Lang loaded the bases up, allowing George to drive home two runs with a single that bounced up the left side of second base.
What was originally a 2-1 game in his team’s favor was now a 5-2 game with his team in the hole, meaning Sahr had to make a pitching change. He brought in Sickel to try and close out the inning.
George immediately stole his way to second and then came around to score on an RBI base hit from Kilpela. Tate Uhan then added to the hit fest with an RBI triple of his own to make it a 7-2 game by inning’s end.
“We’ve been struggling to have quality at bats,” said Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth. I think for the most part today, we found them. We put the ball in play and started stringing some hits together. The bottom of the order got it started for us and that’s a big confidence booster for those guys to come up and do that. I’m proud of them for that.”
Being on the receiving end of the Wolverines’ six-run inning, Sahr said after the game that errors that don’t show up on a scoreboard helped fuel the frustration.
“The scoreboard might say one error but with things like wild pitches and passed balls, there were probably about six errors. And those things end up leading to runs. If you want to compete with decent teams, you can’t be kicking the ball around like we were. If we make the plays we’re supposed to make in that inning, I think we keep them at maybe three runs and then it’s a totally different game.”
Along with having to make a pitching change, it was hard for his team to settle in once the Wolverines got things rolling.
“I thought Easton was pitching fine and we knew they’d eventually start to hit him. He pitched well up until that point and we were having him throw a lot of junk to try and keep them off balance. It seemed to be working until it wasn’t and that’s why we made the change we did. They get a couple hits off him and then it was time to make a change. The damage was already done.”
After watching his team give him a five-run buffer heading into the fourth, Kendall immediately settled in, striking out the next two batters and getting the third out fairly quickly for a 1-2-3 inning that he had been looking for all game.
“You could feel that building and that was the key,” Lindseth said. “We haven’t been doing that. We’ve been really out of sync but today we managed to put it together. Our hitters got hits and then John was able to pitch the way we knew he could in order to get us outs. It was nice to see.”
Norberg came in to pitch for the Giants starting in the bottom of the fourth. Neither team scored again until Rock Ridge plated their final run in the bottom of the fifth.
George again was the first to reach, taking a pitch to the body that put him on first base. After stealing his way to second, he came home shortly after with a single to center from Kendall to make it an 8-2 game. That score held through the end of the game with Kendall picking up the complete game pitching win to go with the team’s final RBI.
Suffering the loss, Sahr said after the game that it was hard to make excuses for his team in the losing effort.
“I need some guys to step up and be leaders. I know we’re young but we can’t use that excuse. There’s plenty of experience here. These guys have been playing baseball their whole life and we’re making mental and physical mistakes that you can’t make if you want to compete. [Rock ridge] hit the ball. It was a good game for us until we couldn’t make our plays.”
Looking to build off the momentum, Lindseth hopes his team will find ways to bring runners home now that they’ve done it successfully a few times.
“We’ve been leaving guys on base like crazy. We got some of them home today but we still left some on. We pushed through it so I’m hoping we can take that from today and use it to keep scoring more runs.”
SOFTBALL
Rock Ridge 12,
Grand Rapids 2, F/6
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge softball team used two big innings Thursday to power their way past Grand Rapids, downing the Thunderhawks 12-2 at Seppi Field.
The Wolverines plated five runs in the third, added one more in the fourth and then walked things off in the sixth with six more to end the game by 10 run rule.
At the plate, Ayla Lokken was 1-3 with two RBIs. Anna Westby was 1-3 with three runs scored. Chance Colbert was 1-2 with two runs scored. Seven different Wolverines picked up RBIs in the win with Rock Ridge head coach Paula Dundas saying that the team once again used patience at the plate to their advantage.
“The girls came out and they hit the ball well,” Dundas said. “Even though we didn’t score runs the first time through the order, we were hitting well. That starts with our leadoff hitter and it seems like whoever leads us off each inning is having a good at bat. They’re being patient and getting on base and then everybody starts capitalizing on that.
“Grand Rapids is a good team and they’ve beat a couple of other good teams in the area. We made them make plays and we found holes and that’s something we’ve been focusing a lot on at practice along with being patient at the plate.”
Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for Rock Ridge, giving up the two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. She struck out five. Along with a strong pitching performance from Morley, Dundas said the defense behind her was ready to make plays.
“She threw a good game for us. She’s really coming into her own as a pitcher and getting more experience that’s only making her better and better. Our defense showed up too. We were pretty close to turning our third double play of the season and that’s just something you don’t see a lot of in softball. They’re taking care of things for our pitcher and even if we do make a mistake, we’re able to recover from it right away.”
After a solid week for her squad, Dundas says the Wolverines head into a new week with plenty of momentum on their side.
“We played Bemidji last Friday in a doubleheader and we played a really good first game but our second game wasn’t the best. We came out kind of flat and that was a learning experience for us. The great thing about this team is that it only takes us one time to learn something like that. They’re constantly learning and constantly getting better and they’re coming ready to play every day now.”
