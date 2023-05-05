VIRGINIA — The Mesabi East baseball team knew they needed to play a clean game on Thursday if they stood a chance of taking down a more veteran Rock Ridge team on their home turf.

And while the Wolverines had some miscues of their own, the clean game the Giants needed didn’t materialize, allowing Rock Ridge to use a six-run third inning to run away with things, 8-2. That big inning, along with stranding some of their own runners in scoring position the two innings before, was what sunk the Giants according to head coach Chad Sahr.

