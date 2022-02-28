CLOQUET — The Hibbing High School wrestling team got six wrestlers to state at the Section 7AA Individual Meet held Saturday at the Cloquet High School Gymnasium.
In the process, the Bluejackets also got two section champions.
With the 14-weight classes, almost half of Hibbing’s wrestlers will be going to state.
“It was such a fun day,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “We started this tournament off like we have done all year, a little slow at the beginning, then we pick up steam and get to where we need to be.
“Things started slow, but we did get five to advance to the finals. We had nine alive Saturday, so it was a good day overall. The kids decided that this was what they were going to do. It was time to wrestle.”
At 113 pounds, Christian Jelle pinned Anthony Nelson of Mora at 2:58 to win the title.
“He had a dominating win,” Pierce said. “He pinned his way through the tournament.”
Drew Shay pinned Colbee Zens of Milaca-Faith Christian at 2:19 to win the title at 195 pounds.
“He pinned his way through, too,” Pierce said. “He didn’t start wrestling until he was in the ninth-grade. He’s been in this room working. There was nobody at that section meet that wanted it more than Drew.
“He wanted it from the day we left here Thursday. He got the first seed, and there was nobody denying him that either. Colbee had beaten Ian earlier this year, and Drew was worried about it. He was a challenge. Drew didn’t let it slow him down. The excitement in the kids’ eyes, that’s what we coaches do this for, those guys.”
At 170 pounds, Cooper Hendrickson lost to Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids in the finals, but he didn’t have to wrestle a true-second match because he beat both Clay Anderson of Milaca-Faith Christian and Jacob Lindahl of Pine City/Hinckley-Finalyson earlier in the tournament.
Thomas Hagen and Ian Larrabee had to wrestle true-second matches after losing in the finals, which can be a little daunting, according to Pierce.
“It’s a different mentality going into that match than there is for somebody coming back from third place where you’ve won, won, won,” Pierce said. “You just lost a match, and you have to wrestle another match.
“Sometimes, that mentality hurts. The guys that did that, Ian and Thomas, came out and wrestled their best matches of the tournament. They refused to not want to go.”
At 182, Hagen lost to Zack Wilke of Grand Rapids in the finals by the score of 9-4, so he had to wrestle Timmy Johnson of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson for true second.
In that match, Hagen pinned Johnson at 2:53.
At 220 pounds, Ian Larrabee was pinned by Justin Matson of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson, putting him into a true-second match against Dyllon Adam of Mora.
Larrabee won a hard-fought 2-1 decision to advance.
Bryson Larrabee, at 160, had one of the toughest routes to get to state, but his situation was a little better than Hagen’s and his brother Ian’s because he picked up steam and kept it rolling.
After losing to Gavin Rockstroh of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals, Larrabee went into the wrestleback portion of the bracket.
He beat Ripley Means of Grand Rapids by fall at 2:39, then he downed Jacob Williams of Aitkin 4-3 to get into the third-place match.
In that match, Larrabee won by fall over Rockstroh at 4:00, setting up a true-second match with Damion Tapio of Rock Ridge.
Larrabee would pin the Wolverine sophomore at 5:46 to advance.
“He had lost to Tapio twice this year,” Pierce said. “Bryson wrestled a fantastic match and got the fall on him. He wasn’t going to be denied. It was impressive to watch. It steamrolled from there.
“It was, ‘I’m not going to be the one that’s not going. They kept hammering the guys they had at true second. It was so fun to see, fun to be a part of.”
At 130 pounds, Hibbing senior Ethan Roy wrapped his career with a fifth-place finish.
Roy beat Bohdon Fjeld of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2-1 in that match.
