HIBBING — Playing in their third game in four days, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer coach Jen Forer wasn’t sure how her team would respond to the challenge.
The Bluejackets started a little slow, then they caught their stride en route to a 9-1 victory over Crookston Friday at Vic Power Field.
Alex Chacich scored five of those goals. Grant Price, Zander Cuffe, Reed Kearney and Logan Drews scored one goal each.
“Everybody contributed tonight,” Forer said. “We needed every guy on the bench. We had kind of a slow start in the first half. It’s been a long week. This is our third game out of four.
“On Thursday, we had to take it easy in practice because of injuries. A lot of JV guys got some minutes, so I got to rest some of the varsity starters, which is going to help. It was a team effort, and a lot of unselfishness out there tonight.”
After that slow start, Price scored at the 18:50 mark, then at 19:13, Chacich scored his first of the game.
The Pirates’ Thor Harbott scored at 20:02 to make it 2-1, but Hibbing/Chisholm scored the next four goals of the half.
Chacich found mesh at 22:25, then at 26:17. Cuffe tallied at 30:04, and Chacich again at 38:18.
According to Forer, her veteran players, arre doing their jobs in more ways than one.
“The guys wanted to let some of the younger kids take shots, and that’s fun to see,” Forer said. “Alex is hungry for the net. Jacob is hungry for the net. That helps because the other guys feed off of that.
“They want a piece of that action. Their leadership is valuable in so many ways.”
With that 6-1 lead, Forer made it perfectly clear at the half that the game wasn’t over.
“We talked and agreed that the start of the game wasn’t what we wanted it to be,” Forer said. “We came out complacent, and we didn’t have that attacking mindset. We talked about controlling the ball in the second half, more possession time in the second half. We also talked about how this was a game where we could try some different things.
“We put people on the field where we might need them later in the year.”
In the second half, Chacich scored at 57:39, then Kearney at 60:30 , followed by Logan Drews at 79:30.
Drew Forer had eight saves for the Bluejackets.
CHS 1 0 — 1
HC 6 3 — 9
First Half — 1. HC, Grant Price, 18:50; 2. HC, Alex Chacich, 19:13; 3. C, Thor Harbott, 20:02; 4. HC, Chacich, 22:25; 5. HC, Chacich, 26:17; 6. HC, Zander Cuffe, 30:04; 7. HC, Chacich, 38:18.
Second Half — 8. HC, Chacich, 69:39; 9, HC, Reed Kearney, 64:30; 10. HC, Logan Drews, 79:30.
Goalie Saves — Crookston, NNA, NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 8.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 5
Duluth Marshall 1
HIBBING — The Bluejackets won five-straight matches to put away the Hilltoppers Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Winning singles matches were Claire Rewertz over Reese Orn, 6-4, 6-3, and Aune Boben over Georgia Kenney, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell downed Anna Koski and Eve Etter, 6-, 6-3; Bella Vincent and Kasey Jo Renskers beat Grace Strandberg and Rebecca Landheer, 6-1, 6-2; and Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Cedar Fisher and Audrey Dodge, 6-0, 6-3.
Emily Etter of Marshall beat Megan Bussey in singles by the scores of 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Mercedes Furin match at third singles was called due to darkness.
Hibbing 5, Marshall 1
Singles: No. 1 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Reese Orn, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Emily Etter, DM, def. Megan Bussey, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; No 3 — Match suspended; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Georgia Kenney, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Anna Koski-Eve Etter, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Bella Vincent-Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Grace Strandberg-Rebecca Landheer, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Cedar Fisher-Audrey Dodge, 6-0, 6-3.
