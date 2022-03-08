MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron-Buhl head girls’ basketball coach Jeff Buffetta believes there are some similarities between his team and the Chisholm Bluestreaks.
The Bluestreaks like to shoot the three when they can, mix up their defenses to best fit the current situation, play with a lot of pressure and move quickly up and down the court in transition.
Tonight, the Rangers will get to see how well they match up with Chisholm in a Section 7A semifinal at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of UMD.
“They like to do a lot of the same things we like to do,” Buffetta said at practice Tuesday. “They obviously have some size inside that we’ll have to find a way to take care of but it should be a fun matchup.”
When it comes to practice over the last few days, Buffetta says the top-seeded Rangers are itching to get back on the court for a game.
“I think they’re excited to play. At this point in the year, they’ve practiced enough. They’ve practiced all season long. We just have to fine tune some things and get ready to go play the game. For them, Wednesday can’t come soon enough.”
Defeating North Woods on Saturday 91-40, the Rangers will be playing their second straight game on the court at Romano Gymnasium. Overall, it’s MI-B’s ninth neutral site game this year. Not home or away, Buffetta says his team enjoys the atmosphere of a neutral court.
“They’re fun because it definitely makes it feel more like a playoff game on a neutral court. Last year it was different with everything being at a home site. There’s an advantage to that but it definitely takes the luster out of the playoffs.
“Being at UMD on a college court, the kids like that. It brings a better atmosphere to the whole thing. It makes it more about what high school athletics is all about.”
Despite the large margin of victory for the Rangers last round compared to the Bluestreaks’ two-point win over Cherry, Buffetta says his team will still need to come out fired up and prepared as the games get closer.
“Hopefully just the fact that we’re in the section semifinals gets them fired up. You can’t take these opportunities for granted. You put a lot of work into the season to get to these places and you can’t overlook anybody. Chisholm’s got a good team and so do Ely and Cromwell. The team that plays the best is going to end up winning this thing and we have to be focused on playing our best.”
Mentally, the Rangers are ready to be that team.
“I think we’re pretty fresh and ready to go. Now it’s about being focused and ready to play ball.”
