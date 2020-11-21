MOUNTAIN IRON — The Cherry High School football teams’ season came to a crashing end with a 27-0 Section 7-Nineman semifinal loss to Silver Bay Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field.
In actuality, it was the end of both teams' seasons due to COVID-19, but the Mariners left no doubt about the outcome, getting out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Mariners’ defense did the rest in the shutout victory over the Tigers.
Silver Bay’s first touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Elijah Blanck to Luc Stadler, then Stadler scored on a 2-yard run.
In the second quarter, Carter Zabrocki had a 4-yard touchdown jaunt, then after a scoreless third quarter, Sully Tikkanen had a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.
SB 14 7 0 6 — 27
CHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
SB — Luc Stadler 12 pass from Elijah Blanck
SB — Stadler 2 run (Carter Zabrocki run)
Second Quarter:
SB — Zabrocki 4 run (Blanck kick)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
SB — Sully Tikkanen 1 run (run failed)
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Grand Rapids 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Claire Vekich had 17 kills and 20 digs as the Raiders defeated the Thunderhawk in three, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24 Thursday on the road.
Lexi Hammer had 15 digs and 32 assists; Kaisa Reed had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks; Bri Miller had six kills, three aces and five blocks; Abby Gustason eight kills and four blocks; Emma Sutherland two kills and one block; and Ellie Vekich 10 digs.
Grand Rapids was led by Claire Walsh with 17 kills, five digs and one block. Kyra Giffin had seven kills and two digs; Hailey Gilbertson two kills, three digs and one block; Kamryn Kleinfelter eight kills, seven digs and one block; and Braya Laplant two kills, one ace, seven digs, one block and 32 assists.
Lexi Lindgren added 17 digs.
N-K 3
Cherry 1
NASHWAUK — Madi Owens had nine kills and one ace as the Spartans took down the Tigers in four games Thursday, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 at home.
Sam Woodman had four kills; Jaz Svaleson seven kills and two aces; Kaydince Thoennes five kills; Johnnie Waldvogel five kills and two aces; and Misty Bozich four aces and 24 assists.
