MOUNTAIN IRON — The Cherry High School football teams’ season came to a crashing end with a 27-0 Section 7-Nineman semifinal loss to Silver Bay Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field.

In actuality, it was the end of both teams' seasons due to COVID-19, but the Mariners left no doubt about the outcome, getting out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Mariners’ defense did the rest in the shutout victory over the Tigers.

Silver Bay’s first touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Elijah Blanck to Luc Stadler, then Stadler scored on a 2-yard run.

In the second quarter, Carter Zabrocki had a 4-yard touchdown jaunt, then after a scoreless third quarter, Sully Tikkanen had a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.

SB 14 7 0 6 — 27

CHS 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter:

SB — Luc Stadler 12 pass from Elijah Blanck

SB — Stadler 2 run (Carter Zabrocki run)

Second Quarter:

SB — Zabrocki 4 run (Blanck kick)

Third Quarter:

No scoring

Fourth Quarter:

SB — Sully Tikkanen 1 run (run failed)

Volleyball

Greenway 3

Grand Rapids 0

GRAND RAPIDS — Claire Vekich had 17 kills and 20 digs as the Raiders defeated the Thunderhawk in three, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24 Thursday on the road.

Lexi Hammer had 15 digs and 32 assists; Kaisa Reed had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks; Bri Miller had six kills, three aces and five blocks; Abby Gustason eight kills and four blocks; Emma Sutherland two kills and one block; and Ellie Vekich 10 digs.

Grand Rapids was led by Claire Walsh with 17 kills, five digs and one block. Kyra Giffin had seven kills and two digs; Hailey Gilbertson two kills, three digs and one block; Kamryn Kleinfelter eight kills, seven digs and one block; and Braya Laplant two kills, one ace, seven digs, one block and 32 assists.

Lexi Lindgren added 17 digs.

N-K 3

Cherry 1

NASHWAUK — Madi Owens had nine kills and one ace as the Spartans took down the Tigers in four games Thursday, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 at home.

Sam Woodman had four kills; Jaz Svaleson seven kills and two aces; Kaydince Thoennes five kills; Johnnie Waldvogel five kills and two aces; and Misty Bozich four aces and 24 assists.

