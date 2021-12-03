Shot clocks on their way in Minnesota high school basketball

Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to add a 35-second shot clock for both boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball beginning in the 2023-24 season.
The shot clock will not be mandatory for games below the varsity level but can be used if both teams agree to its use.
Currently in Minnesota, the shot clock can be used in regular season non-conference games or tournaments should both schools agree to use one, the hosting venue is properly equipped and game officials approve of its usage.
The debate to add a shot clock in Minnesota has raged on for years with the discussion intensifying after the 2014 Class 4A state semifinal between Hopkins and Shakopee.
The two teams played through four overtimes in which Hopkins would hold on to the ball after winning the tip while Shakopee remained in their zone defense that had stopped the Royals all game long.
Games where teams hold on to the ball to preserve a lead or to get the last shot are very rare, but a high profile case like the one was a bad look for the sport on the state’s biggest stage.
Recent polls have shown support amongst high school coaches reaching anywhere from 64% upwards to 83%.
League officials have often cited the cost and maintenance of the shot clock as reasons to not include, as well as schools being required to train someone that con operate it at games.
Estimates for shot clock installations range anywhere from $2,500 to over $4,000.
Advocates for the shot clock have stated that including one will improve the quality of play in the game while also developing skills that came with a possession being restricted by time. Usage of a shot clock will also help unify the high school game with the college and professional levels.
Minnesota will become the 13th state to add shot clocks to high school basketball following California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.
Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia and Iowa were next to approve it and will include shot clocks beginning next season.
Wisconsin approved shot clocks in 2017 but went back on their decision months later.
Earlier this year, the National Federation of State High School Associations approved the usage of 35-second shot clocks in high school basketball. A proposal to mandate it nationally, however, was not approved.
The NFHS approving the usage of shot clocks was meant to “encourage standardization among states,” according to the new rule written in April.
The MSHSL stated in a press release Thursday that discussions on the topic of shot clocks became more serious after the NFHS’s approval.
Currently 19% of schools are equipped with a shot clock according to an MSHSL survey.
