HIBBING — After battling a case of COVID-19 at the beginning of the year which left his team short-handed, Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda was waiting for his players’ return.
The Bluejackets lost their first couple of matches with three varsity players missing, but when they came back, Hibbing went 2-1 in their next three matches.
Conda was hoping his team would reach the .500 mark at the end of this week, but that’s probably not going to happen.
Due to some unforeseen circumstances, not related to COVID-19, the Bluejackets will be missing some integral parts of their team over the next two weeks.
It started Tuesday with a match against Duluth Denfeld.
Hibbing was only able to put six players on the court, four in singles and two at first doubles, and the Hunters took advantage of the situation with a 6-1 victory at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
The Bluejackets had to forfeit both second and third doubles, and Denfeld was able to get four more points to pull out the win.
With matches coming up on Thursday with Hermantown, Saturday at the Pine City Quad, Monday against Duluth East, then Saturday, May 7, in Mora, Conda has to figure out what he’s going to do with only seven players.
“We have to keep everybody practicing,” Conda said. “Our seed’s not going to be good, but whether that’s a fair thing at the end of the year, when we have everybody back, I don’t know.
“All we can do is keep these kids hitting, and it was a good experience for some of the young ones.”
Hibbing’s first-singles player Isaac Hildenbrand did his part with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Adler Warmuth, but Conda had two seventh-graders at second and fourth singles.
Isaiah Hildenbrand did his best, but he fell to Skylar Fossum 6-1, 6-3, and Tyler Fisher showed some promise in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Mathias MacMillian.
Andrew Hendriksen, who is a sophomore and in his first season of varsity tennis, fell to Jack Davis in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.
“You could tell that Isaiah was a little overpowered,” Conda said. “The kid was older, bigger and stronger. He learned from it. It’s going to take some time here. Tyler had an even match, and so did Andrew.
“I thought all of the singles did well. They put up a great fight. Isaac had a good match. That’s going to help him for seeding as far as individuals go. All we can do is move forward.”
At first doubles, Hayden Hollinday and John Bloomquist beat Aman Majumdar and Brady Fosso 6-1, 6-0.
Shane Redenbaugh and Lukas Mayne and Joe Mertes and Hayden Mann both picked up forfeit wins.
Duluth Denfeld 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, def. Adler Warmuth, 6-0 6-3; No. 2 — Skylar Fossum, DD, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Jack Davis, DD, def. Andrew Hendriksen, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10; No. 4 — Mathias MacMillian, DD, def. Tyler Fisher, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Hyaden Hollinday-John Bloomquist, DD, def. Aman Majumdar-Brady Fosso, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Shane Redenbaugh-Lukas Mayne, DD, won by forfeit; No. 3 — Joe Mertens-Hayden Mann, DD, won by forfeit.
Baseball
Hibbing 7
International Falls 4
INT’L. FALLS — The Bluejackets broke open a tight game with a five-run sixth inning en route to the victory over the Broncos on the road Tuesday.
It was Hibbing’s first victory of the season.
Mayson Brown got the pitching win, tossing six innings of six-hit ball. He struck out three and walked two. Luke Gietzen hurled one inning to get the save. He gave up one hit, fanned one and walked two.
Joe Allison led Hibbing at the plate with two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Josh Kivela had one hit, Evan Radovich had a hit. Gietzen contributed one hit as did Brown and Dane Mammenga, who had two RBI.
Owen Wherley had two hits for International Falls as did Bryant Koenig. Tucker Hall, Joseph Talmage and Tristan Thompson all had one hit.
Koenig started on the mound for the Broncos. He tossed four innings, allowing three hits, striking out four and walking two. Riley Larson hurled 1.1 innings, giving up one hit. He struck out three and walked four. Cody Joslyn tossed .2 innings, giving up three hits and striking out one. Jett Tomczak tossed one inning, striking out two.
HHS 000 115 0 — 7 7 4
IF 010 100 2 — 4 7 1
Hibbing: Mayson Brown (W), Luke Gietzen (7th) (S) and Evan Radovich; International Falls: Bryant Koenig, Riley Larson (5th), Cody Joslyn (6th), Jett Tomczak (7th) and Joseph Talmage; 2B — Joe Allison, Owen Wherley.
