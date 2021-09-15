AURORA — Mesabi East got double wins from Adriana Sheets and Emma Williams Tuesday evening as they came away with a 101-70 dual meet win over Two Harbors.
The Giants won nine of the 12 events run during the meet, taking down the Agates in a convincing fashion.
Sheets’ first win of the evening came in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.47. The junior finished a half second better than teammate Kylie Meyer (26.97), who took second. Sheets’ second win came later in the 100 freestyle, where she stopped the clock at 59.21, winning by more than two seconds over Two Harbors' Livia Dugas (1:01.37).
Williams’ first win of the evening came early, finishing first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.91. She blew away the competition with teammate Siiri Hakal taking second with a time of 2:45.06. Williams later took first in the 100 butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:08.02 and beating out teammate Kyra Skelton (1:12.22).
The Giants Adeline Butzke also earned a win for her squad, finishing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:20.22. She was just ahead of the Agates’ Maddy Bjornstad (2:21.63).
Mesabi East’s last individual win of the evening came in the 500 freestyle with Emily Blake cruising to a 14-second win in the event with a time of 6:18.15.
The Giants also tallied wins in two of the evenings three relays. Hakala, Meyer, Williams and Sheets teamed up to win the 200 medley relay at the beginning of the meet, putting down a time of 1:57.88. Later in the meet, Meyer, Williams, Skelton and Sheets cruised to a win in the 200 freestyle relay, stopping the clock at 1:48.06.
Mesabi East is back in the pool tonight when they host Rock Ridge.
Mesabi East 101, Two Harbors 70
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets), 1:57.88; Mesabi East B (Summer Cullen Line, Emily Blake, Rhys Ceglar, Kyra Skelton), 2:10.98; 3, Two Harbors A, 2:22.54.
200 freestyle: 1, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:20.22; 2, Maddy Bjornstad, TH, 2:21.63; 3, Marlee Hogenson, TH, 2:28.55.
200 individual medley: 1, Williams, ME, 2:28.91; 2, Hakala, ME, 2:45.06; 3, Lucy Nelson, TH, 2:50.70.
50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.47; 2, Kylie Meyer, ME, 26.97; 3, Livia Dugas, TH, 27.41.
1 meter diving: 1, Casey Underdale, TH, 149.65.
100 butterfly: 1, Williams, ME, 1:08.02; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 1:12.22; 3, Ceglar, ME, 1:17.03.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 59.21; 2, Dugas, TH, 1:01.37; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:04.25
500 freestyle: 1, Blake, ME, 6:18.15; 2, Hogenson, TH, 6:32.02; 3Ava Oswald-Swenson, TH, 6:41.46.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Williams, K. Skelton, Sheets), 1:48.06; 2, Mesabi East B (McKenzie Pokorny, Ceglar, Izzy Depew, Butzke), 1:57.03; 3, Two Harbors A, 1:59.04.
100 backstroke: 1, Hakala, ME, 1:06.51; 2, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:12.97; 3, Pokorny, ME, 1:19.46.
100 breaststroke: 1, Lucie Suomi, TH, 1:29.29; 2, Oswald-Swenson, TH, 1:32.74; 3, Erica Kaczrowski, TH, 1:35.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors A, 4:20.12; 2, Two Harbors B, 4:55.72.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Hibbing 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks dropped the first set, but they came back to win the next three to down the Bluejackets 19-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-14 Tuesday.
Zoe Kriske had 19 assists for Hibbing and two aces. Bailey Broker finished with seven kills, and Arianna Jaynes had six.
Broker finished with five blocks, and Kylee Huusko had three. Kriske added 16 digs and Lucy Gabrielson had 13.
Eveleth-Gilbert 3
North Woods 1
EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team got back in the win column Tuesday night, defeating visiting North Woods in four sets, 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19).
Emily Kemp led the way on the offensive attack, tallying 13 kills and three digs. Brooke Thyen backed her up with eight kills, four blocks and 10 digs.
Jennie Krause and Lauren Lautigar split the setting duties with 13 and 11 set assists, respectively. Lautigar added four ace serves.
Anna Westby ended her day with six kills, five digs and two aces while Joey Westby talled five kills, three blocks and 12 set assists.
The Golden Bears (4-1) will host Mountain Iron-Buhl on Thursday. The Grizzlies (2-4) will host Littlefork-Big Falls that same night.
International Falls 3,
Northeast Range 1
At Babbitt, Hannah Reichensperger put up another solid performance at the net, but it wasn’t enough for Northeast Range as the Nighthawks fell to International Falls in four, 3-1 (25-15, 25-8, 10-25, 25-23).
Reichensperger ended the night with a team-high 21 kills to go with 17 digs and one block. Maisy Sundblad finished with 23 set assists and 13 digs. Natalie Nelmark added seven kills and 10 digs. Audrey Anderson finished with six ace serves.
Northeast Range (2-5) will travel to South Ridge on Monday.
