VIRGINIA — At first, there wasn’t much interest, but 14 area players got one last chance to play some basketball at the 2022 Iron Range Engineering Senior Boys High School Basketball All-Star game held Sunday at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
As it turned out, Hibbing’s Alex Chacich hit a 3-pointer with five seconds to go in overtime to give the Black team a 119-116 victory over the White team on the campus of Mesabi Range College.
Chacich, who finished with eight points, was thrilled to be a part of the game, as well as being able to lift his team to victory.
“It feels great, especially hitting that final shot to win the game,” Chacich said. “After not shooting that much in the first half, I gained more confidence in the second half. I shot it and made it.
“It was fun getting together and going against a bunch of guys that you play against during the season. It was great having a fun game at the end. It’s fun.”
As for the first half, both teams were scoring at will, at least that’s what Eveleth-Gilbert’s Will Bittman did.
The Golden Bear senior scored 24 points in the first half as it was 52-52 at the end of the 20 minutes.
“We want to make sure we have fun, spread the ball around,” Bittman said. “It felt good to help my team, but I’m sad we lost, honestly. I feel I helped do my part. It was a nice surprise that we got to play.
“They were able to move it to make it work for everybody, so we could have a game. It was awesome to get to play against some of these guys and with them, for that matter. To get the chance to play with them, you find out who they really are.”
For Hibbing’s Zach Rusich, it was fun to be reunited with Bittman, who he had played with before.
“I hadn’t played with him in a long time,” Rusich said. “Sam was fun to play with, and there were a bunch of different guys that were fun to play with. It was fun to play with Will Van Skoy. I’ve never played with him anywhere.
“There were a whole bunch of different guys that were fun to play with. It (the score) was high at the end, but through most of it it was lax defense. At the end, we played some hard defense to get that last steal. It was nice to have an overtime game. There wasn’t a ton of defense, but it was fun.”
The second half played out much the same as the first half as both teams exchanged the lead, but the Black team would take a seven-point lead late in the half.
Helping attain that was Cherry’s Sam Serna, who hit for 21 points, including five threes.
“It was fun,” Serna said. “I’m not playing high school basketball anymore, so this was fun to get one last go before going off to college. We tried to have a high-scoring game, not a lot of defense.
“It was fun, especially in a close game, then going into overtime. It was a good feeling. I’ve played against most of them, and with some of them I’ve played with them on AAU teams. It’s fun to play against kids that you know.”
The Black team couldn’t hold that lead as the White team scored seven points in the final 45 seconds, including a steal and basket right at the buzzer by North Woods Sean Morrison to send it into overtime.
Virginia’s Alex Engrav, who played for the White team, gave a rundown on how his team started and ended.
“We kind of started off a little slow,” Engrav said. “Toward the end, we picked it up. Going into overtime, the full five minutes, we put in 100-percent effort. We tried to have fun and play a competitive game.”
“I usually get to play against these guys, so playing with them was a lot of fun. I had a great time.”
Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl, who finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, said this was a good way to end the season after the Rangers were knocked out of the Section 7A semifinals.
“It was fun to come here and play, especially with the college coming in and playing with us a little bit,” Kayfes said. “Ending it on a happier note than losing in the playoffs one last time.”
“I wanted to shoot as much as I could and have fun, but it’s fun seeing people I haven’t played against before. It was a different competition. It wasn’t like the most intense defense, but people were moving fast, trying hard. We were trying not to hurt anybody.”
When the game finally ended, that’s when it hit Mountain Iron-Buhls Braxton Negen the most.
He was hoping to get a chance to play in an all-star game, but at first, he wasn’t sure it was going to happen until his coach, Jeff Buffetta, sent him an email.
“My coach called me and said, ‘You better check your email. I just sent it to you,’” Negen said. “I got there the second he called me, and I was probably the first one to email him back because I was so excited. It was a dream come true.
“Now that it’s over, I didn't realize how much it meant to me. I loved it. I was happy to be here. It was a good experience.”
