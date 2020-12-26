HIBBING — During the early and mid-2000s, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team was a dominant force in Section 7A.
The Bluejackets advanced to state in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008.
After that, Hibbing/Chisholm was a stranger to the big show, missing out for four years.
Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke needed some strong senior leadership to get his team back to state, and 2013, he got it.
Hibbing/Chisholm went 15-9 throughout the 2012-13 season, then won all three of its playoff games to end that four-year drought at state.
———
That senior class included, Jessica Marsalla, Leah Coughlin, Miranda Garrelts, Jessica Hanegmon, Gina Marsalla, Samantha Argir, Jacque Laliberte, Katie Dye and Amanda Klennert.
They led a group of juniors including Nichole DeBoom, Maddy Roberts and Erin Scovill, and sophomores Raini Heyblom, Madi Sanders, Amy Brownell, Sarah Fairbanks and Megan Frider.
Throw in freshman Val Gooden, along with eighth-graders Mallorie Iozzo, Allyson Brandt, Katie Carpenter and Lilly Rewertz and that was a good recipe for a successful season.
“We had a lot of seniors on that team, which meant a lot of different viewpoints on different matters,” Roberts said. “I think that helped. We had headstrong leaders and some quieter ones, which was a good balance for our team.
“The team motto that year was “Our Time.” Every game before we left the locker room, we would chant, ‘This is our time.’ We were a close group despite our age differences. We had many sleepovers, with many memories.”
According to Dye, having nine seniors was unheard of.
“We had played hockey together since we were little girls, and to still have them by my side, working for the same goal, was special,” Dye said.
They all loved the game.
“Coach (Michelle) Vesel would write us game-day notes that got delivered to us in school,” Roberts said. “It was something we all looked forward to. It got us thinking about the game before we left school.
“We had a close bond as a team. We did many team-bonding things like sledding, the Christmas Parade and helping with the youth girls intro program.”
———
It also helped to have Hyduke as the coach.
“He taught many of us how to skate when we were little,” Dye said. “For him to be our high-school coach all those years later was special. He was the heart of the program. He worked hard for girls hockey.
“It was an honor to play for him.”
———
Only one player had state experience — Laliberte.
As a seventh-grader, she was on the 2008 team that went to state.
“Every hockey players’ goal is to play in the state tournament at the end of the year,” Laliberte said. “As a seventh-grader, I knew the chances of that were slim, but I told myself to work hard throughout the regular season in the hopes that it would pay off.
“I ended up making the section team on the fourth line. We ended up making it to state.”
———
After that 2008 campaign, Hibbing/Chisholm had some lean years. There were a couple of five-win seasons and a two-win season in that four-year period.
“It wasn’t good,” Hyduke said. “We went through some dismal seasons. We were in all of our games, but we didn’t have the scoring touch. We had good goaltending, and that’s why we were in all of those games.
“We were hardworking. They carried on that tradition, but we didn’t have the scoring like we had on our previous teams. We didn’t lighten up our schedule, playing one of the best schedules in the state.”
It took all of those losses in those previous seasons to make this team mature enough to win the section
“They had character,” Hyduke said. “They were determined to lead this program back to state. They worked hard and took the program back to prominence. They get all of the credit. They gave us the opportunity to represent the section one more time.”
Representing the section was Dye’s expectation all along.
“It was rough,” Dye said about the losing seasons. “I’m a competitive person. I like to win. You work hard to do well to win games. Winning is fun. After every game, my parents would drive me home, and I’d be upset. My dad would have to give me a pep talk to calm me down a little bit.
“I knew that if we kept working, we would have our year. That was the ultimate goal. I knew we would all have to work hard that whole year to make that a reality.”
———
The Bluejackets started out the 2012 season 4-2, then after December, Hibbing/Chisholm was 10-5, a far cry from the previous four seasons.
“I remember having a great season that year,” Dye said. “We beat South St. Paul in the Kaposia Classic in overtime, which was a big win for us. We did well in that tournament.”
Dye scored the game-winning goal in that game against the Packers.
“I stole the puck from a defenseman, and went in on a breakaway,” Dye said.
The Bluejackets also got to play in Hockey Day Minnesota in Grand Rapids on Lake Pokegama, against Grand Rapids/Greenway.
“That’s a memory I’ll never forget,” Dye said. “We played our hearts out in every game, and we tried to savor every moment of it because for me and my fellow seniors, that was it.
“It was a fun year. I loved every second of it.”
———
The other person who gets a lot of credit for that title is Klennert, who was the Bluejackets’ goalie.
“Right around Christmas time, she became so focused,” Hyduke said. “She was a different goaltender. She realized what her role was, and she earned the starting position.
“She was phenomenal. She led that team back. We had outstanding senior leadership. They weren’t going to be denied going back to state.”
———
After a 6-0 loss to the Lightning on Hockey Day Minnesota, the Bluejackets went on a four-game winning streak heading into the Section 7A playoffs.
In game one of the playoffs, Hibbing/Chisholm beat Chisago Lakes Area 4-1. The Bluejackets took down Moose Lake Area 3-1 in the semifinals.
That set up a showdown with Proctor/Hermantown in the finals in Cloquet.
“Leading up to that day, we all felt excited and ready to take that section title,” Dye said. “I remember everyone being so determined, and maybe, a little nervous. We all talked about this moment for so long.
“It was finally here.”
Dye woke up the morning of the game not feeling so well.
“I had the flu,” Dye said. “I was sick, and I actually had to go to the hospital for fluids because I was dehydrated. My parents drove me to the arena. Nothing was going to stop me from playing in that game.”
Hyduke can attest to Dye’s illness.
“She was sick as a dog,” Hyduke said. “We separated her from the team. She had a high fever, but she played her regular shifts. She’d sit wrapped up in a blanket. It was amazing to watch.
“She was freezing, but when the game started, she put that behind her. She had determination.”
Just to be safe, Dye took a bucket to the bench, and she sat in a separate locker room between periods.
“We had a great game,” Dye said. “We left it all out on the ice. We played our hearts out.”
———
Nothing was going to stop the Bluejackets from winning that game.
“We were feeling determined, anxious, excited and confident,” Laliberte said. “We worked all year for this last game in hopes of making it to state and completing our goal. We were successful.”
———
Roberts had a hand in winning that game 4-2.
“I remember going out for my last shift,” Roberts said. “I was in front of the net and Jacque shot from the blueline in the offensive zone. I had my stick down. That was the one thing Coach Hyduke always nailed into our heads.
“I felt the puck go off my stick, and shortly after, I realized it went into the net as the girls and crowd went crazy. That meant we were going to the state tournament. That feeling was the best ever. It was, ‘Our time.’”
Dye said, “Winning sections and heading to state as a senior, that’s hard to put into words. We all worked so hard. It was a great way to end the season.”
———
After that win, the Bluejackets celebrated in familiar fashion, going to Perkins, then hitting their coaches in the face with a pie.
“That was a tradition that the Hibbing girls hockey has always had if you won sections,” Dye said. “There were so many traditions that we had and did every game, but I can’t name them all.
“I learned the pride and traditions from the girls before me. They paved the way for girls hockey in the State of Minnesota. We had a lot to live up to.”
———
The send-off to state is something Roberts won’t forget.
“All of the extra stuff we got to do before the tourney was so memorable, and they’re something I wish every athlete could experience,” Roberts said. “Seeing the younger kids at the Washington, Lincoln and Assumption look at you like you’re a movie star is the best feeling.
“You feel so accomplished in all of your hard work. It’s all worth it.”
———
Hibbing/Chisholm was blown away by the atmosphere at the state tournament.
“That first night, we had a banquet,” Roberts said. “We got dressed up. We were so excited to be there. Being acknowledged for all of you hard work we had put into our season, that was rewarding.
“Playing at the Xcel felt surreal. The atmosphere of that place is crazy. You got treated like royalty. It was a great experience with an awesome team.”
Dye agreed.
“I remember how big it was and thinking, ‘Wow, we’re going to be playing on the same ice as the Wild,’” Dye said. “I also remember getting to see the Wild’s locker room, and the banquet they had for us there was great.”
———
In the state quarterfinal contest, the Bluejackets met up with South St. Paul.
The Packers turned the tables on Hibbing/Chisholm, winning 3-0.
The Bluejackets would beat New Ulm in the consolation semifinals at Ridder Arena, then in the fifth-place contest, Hibbing/Chisholm beat Alexandria.
“The whole experience was amazing,” Dye said. “I remember being excited to have all our families and fans there supporting us and representing our town. Losing that first game was a bummer, but we came back and won the next two games.”
———
Dye would have one more honor coming her way.
She joined Danny Blacker and Kayla Hagen as the Bluejackets’ third recipient of the Herb Brooks Award.
She got to meet Brooks’ son and granddaughter.
“It was an honor, and something I’ll never forget,” Dye said. “Hands down, that was the best experience. State was a great way to thank our family, friends and all of the coaches we had throughout our hockey careers that made a difference in our lives.
“It has made me into the person I am today. I’ll never forget those memories made at the state hockey tournament.”
———
Laliberte had bookend state-tourney appearances, which she still remembers to this day.
“Who would have thought I was able to make it to two,” Laliberte said. “The one thing I reminisce about a lot was having my sister (Gabby), who was a part of our cheerleading team that year, being my biggest cheerleader.
“That was a special year. Our goal was to bring the team to state. We were able to accomplish that. There’s no better feeling.”
