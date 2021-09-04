Seniors leading Golden Bears early in new year

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team knew they would need players to step up this season to fill in the shoes of their seniors lost to graduation.
So far, the current crop of seniors and the players supporting them are proving more than capable as the Bears have helped themselves to an early 3-0 start to their season with all six of their seniors playing vital roles in the wins.
“They do want to put something together. This group is so enthusiastic and so driven,” said Bears head coach Beth Bittmann. “Many of these girls have been working all summer, going to camps, lifting weights, coming to open gym or playing in summer league. To have this nice group of older girls, just for their leadership skills, is really nice.”
Three hitters have provided a varied attack so far for E-G in seniors Emily Kemp, Brooke Thyen and Joey Westby with Bittman complimenting all three.
“Emily is playing like a beast in the front row. Brooke has been hitting the ball super well and Joey is super athletic. She can play anywhere on the court for us.”
In their season opening win against Nashwauk-Keewatin, the trio combined for 26 kills. Against Chisholm in their second game, the same three players hit for another 26 kills, fueling the Bears in their five-set thriller.
“If we can keep Thyen and Kemp and Westby all swinging those arms at the same time, it’s going to be tough for anyone to defend us,” Bittmann said after the team’s first game.
Seniors McKendrick Landwer and Jennie Krause have been putting in work in the back row for the Bears.
“McKendrick is a tough, back row player for us. She was at libero last year and she’s become very reliable for us in the back row. Jennie is coming off of foot surgery but she’s also been coming along well for us in the back row.”
The final of the six seniors is setter Lauren Lautigar, with Bittmann calling her the quarterback of the team.
“She keeps the team grounded. She saw a lot of time last year and she’s become a nice setter who reads her hitters well.”
Bittmann had high praise for Lautigar after their season opening win.
“Lauren has come so far and is such a nice little setter for us. She puts the ball exactly where each hitter needs it. It’s not a generic set, they’re all placed so well. She doesn’t get enough credit for what she does and I tell the girls all the time how valuable she is for us.”
The six seniors are the Bears six starters and Bittmann believes they’re all ready to compete and help lead the team this season.
“They have put so much into this program and they’ve been playing together since they were little kids. Finally, it’s their senior season and for them to have this season at Eveleth-Gilbert as Golden Bears is something they’re really taking to heart. They feel like they have something to prove.”
With the high number of seniors, the Bears have had to keep some juniors on the JV, but still plans to use some on the varsity court. Bittmann named Allie Bittmann, Delaney Maki, Kadie Peterson and Kendra Rosati as juniors to look out for.
“Our JV will be experienced. Some of the younger girls may eventually help out at the varsity level but the seniors are the ones looking to take this team places.”
