VIRGINIA — Trailing 12-7 early on against Duluth Denfeld, Virginia turned to their seniors on Senior Night looking for a boost.
The Blue Devils got just that with an amped up intensity that propelled the home team to a 73-63 victory. The regular season came to a close with Virginia winning six of their last seven games.
Virginia had to call a timeout after falling behind early to get things back on track.
“You have to get on them a little bit. Then they definitely came out and played strong,’’ head coach Derek Aho said. “That’s just the style we have to play obviously now with playoffs coming. “They definitely turned it up a notch.’’
Senior Nick Peters lit the first fire as he scored a fast break layup and knocked down two 3-pointers, to give the Blue Devils their first lead at 15-14.
The Hunters responded to go up 21-17, but Virginia senior Mason Carlson stole the ball and dropped in a jump shot, which turned out to be his 1,000th career point. He later added 23 more points for 29 on the night.
Despite the efforts of Peters and Carlson, Denfeld scored from long range and down low to take a 31-26 lead into halftime.
The Blue Devils started fast in the second half as Peters put in a bucket and Carlson hit for eight straight points (two from long range) — and Virginia was ahead to stay.
The Hunters continued to battle back, often behind big man Dan Dzuck, who bulled his way to the basket on numerous occasions. He ended with 20 second-half points and 22 in the contest.
However, Virginia senior Jack Toman seized the moment with a flurry of defense and offense. He recorded a pair of steals, two 3-pointers and a driving baseline layup to make it a 44-35 game.
After a pair of Dzuck buckets, Toman hit another clutch 3-pointer and grabbed a key rebound. After Carlson added a bucket on Logan Nordby’s pass, the Devils were up 49-39 with about nine minutes to go.
Dzuck continued to score inside as the Hunters cut the deficit to 50-49 with a 10-1 run.
However, senior Dylan Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer and Peters scored after a Duluth miss to extend the lead to 55-49. Peters proceeded to add two singletons and a 3-pointer, but the Hunters kept it close as Dzuck netted a three-point play the old fashioned way down low to make it 60-56.
But with time running down, Denfeld was forced to foul. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, Carlson was getting fouled. The point guard responded by making 10 out of 15 free throws to virtually put the game away.
Senior Jacob Alaspa took care of that with a 3-point bomb for his first varsity points, which capped the 73-63 victory.
“You couldn’t ask for a better night,’’ Aho said after the game. “What a great moment for Jacob’’ after hitting the three and having the junior varsity and other Virginia players run out onto the floor.
Virginia (8-10) will travel to Pierz Wednesday night in the first round of the Section 7AA Tournament.
Aho said he was pleased with how his team finished the season after a rough start to the year.
“I think these guys are ready’’ to face Pierz.
Denfeld 31 32 — 63
Virginia 26 47 — 73
D: William Woodfork 13, Deshawn Moore 2, Carter Kilroy 6, Skyler Fossum 3, John Bongiovanni 13, Jakobi Wynn 4, Dane Dzuck 22. 3-pointers: Woodfork 3, Fossum 1, Bongiovanni 1. Free throws: 8-16. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Bongiovanni.
V: Dylan Johnson 3, Nick Peters 20, Dan Squires 3, Jack Toman 15, Mason Carlson 29, Jacob Alaspa 3. 3-pointers: Johnson 1, Peters 3, Toman 3, Carlson 2. Alaspa 1. Free throws: 17-24. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.