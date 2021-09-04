Senior-heavy Raiders look ahead in new season

COLERAINE — In 2019, the Greenway High School volleyball team won the Section 7A title.
They were on the verge of repeating in 2020, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans.
The Raiders never got a chance to repeat, and more importantly, the were denied a second trip to state.
Greenway coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson still gets emotional when she thinks back to that season because something special could have happened.
“We talk about how unfortunate it was for that team,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We can’t get that back. With COVID still being around, you just have to play hard every day, trying to get better every-single day.
“You hope to get a chance to bring it at the end.”
Greenway might not get 2020 back, but the Raiders can make more memories in 2021 as Tomberlin-Anderson has seven seniors, including Emma Markovich, Ellie Vekich, Elise Eiden, Taylor Hocking, Bri Miller, Senia Erikkila and Jadin Saville.
“It’s a veteran group,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “It’s working on knowing where to put people in what positions.”
One of those positions will be replacing Claire Vekich, who was a big part of the Raiders’ offense last year.
“Talking about replacing Claire, it’s not just skill-wise but her leadership,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We’re looking at who wants to step up and be that court leader. I would like to see our setter (Hammer) take over the quarterback position there. Lexi has a ton of experience, and she’s gotten better.
“Our goal is to speed up our offense this year. She has all of the tools to do that.”
It also helps to have Markovich, who is a newcomer to the lineup.
“Emma has been a setter her whole career, but now we have her hitting on the outside,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “She’s doing well, too, getting used to a new team and new system.”
Serve receive and passing will be integral parts of Greenway’s game this season.
“Claire and Kaisa (Reed) did all of our serve receive last year,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We have to fill those shoes. We’ll see. Kyra Williams, Emma and Ellie Vekich (libero) are our primary passers.
“We have to get better defensively. I want people to say that we’re scrappy on defense, and we work hard on defense. We’ve made that our top priority the first week. We haven’t focused on hitting at all. It’s, ‘Let’s dig deep,’ and ‘Who’s the grittiest player.’ That’s what we’re working on.”
Greenway won’t be able to repeat in 7A this season. With the four-class system, the Raiders have been moved to 7AA.
“We have some new teams we don’t know anything about,” Tomberlin-Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.