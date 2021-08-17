EVELETH — When it comes to the game of volleyball, the ability to go all out at a moment’s notice is something that’s hard to teach.
Whether it’s digging up a powerful kill attempt or sprawling out on the court for a tipped ball, being fearless is something a volleyball player needs according to Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Beth Bittmann.
“It’s not an easy thing to teach,” Bittmann said at Tuesday’s practice. “Because a lot of girls are afraid to hit the floor when they’re learning the game. But when they see those upperclassmen sprawling all out, they kind of follow their lead. It’s not exactly me teaching it, but instead it’s the older kids modeling it because they know it’s expected of them.”
Eveleth-Gilbert has some shoes to fill this season with the loss of Afton Roberts, Maggie Landwer, Ava Thompson and Cadyn Krmpotich, but a high number of returning upperclassmen are looking to fill in those spots.
Those upperclassmen will be highly valued for the Golden Bears this season, with six seniors ready to lead Eveleth-Gilbert in their final year separated from Virginia. Bittmann says her half-dozen seniors have put in the work this offseason and are ready for one last push.
“They do want to put something together. This group is so enthusiastic and so driven. Many of these girls have been working all summer, going to camps, lifting weights, coming to open gym or playing in summer league. To have this nice group of older girls, just for their leadership skills, is really nice. On the flip side, it’s going to be challenging to integrate those younger girls into the team just for the sake of numbers.”
This year’s seniors include Emily Kemp, Brooke Thyen, McKendrick Landwer, Joey Westby, Lauren Lautigar and Jenny Krause. With the underclassmen knocking on the door of the varsity court, Bittmann says it’s a competitive environment at practice so far.
“The experienced girls know that if they slack at all, they’ll be taken off the court. We have a lot of juniors, sophomores and even some freshmen that are pushing these varsity players. They know they need to be model leaders in games and also at practice.”
For any team, the beginning of a season means a return to the basics, something Bittmann takes very seriously at the varsity and JV levels.
“On the first day we started with tossing the ball and getting our feet in position and then just catching the ball. We weren’t even passing at first. It was all footwork and the basics like that are so important. I know our JV coaches are really on board with all of that so that’s nice to have.”
In addition, the team is working weightlifting into their practice schedule, with those who spent time in the weight room over the summer helping lead the charge.
“The weight room is extremely important. We didn’t have a lot of that when I was growing up. There wasn’t much emphasis on the weight room. I have to give credit to [Rock Ridge co-head football coaches] Sean Streier and Matt Anderson. They ran the weight room program this summer and taught the girls the proper mechanics. Some of those girls have been in there faithfully and they’ll be leading there for us.”
With Rock Ridge High School set to open in the fall of 2022, this is to be the last season of volleyball for the Golden Bears. That in mind, Bittmann says she wants to help make this season one full of positive memories.
“It’s really emotional for the girls especially. They have a lot of pride in their school. We’re looking forward to Rock Ridge but the sense of community with Eveleth-Gilbert is something these girls take very seriously. My goal is to teach these girls to be good kids, not just good volleyball players. I want them to look back on their high school years and think, ‘Man, that was my favorite season. We had so much fun.’”
Part of that includes the return of team bonding activities that took a backseat last year due to the coronavirus. A big hit this summer was a three-day camping trip for the team at Side Lake.
“We swam and water skied and tubed all day. The girls really bonded and made some good memories. I think that’s something every team needs and it’s something we couldn’t do last summer. There’s already girls asking if we can do it again next summer and that’s how you know it was a success.”
With last year in the rear-view mirror, Bittmann says it’s important for her team to be mindful about how quickly things can change.
“We had that talk on the first day about how it feels normal now, but things could change in a heartbeat. That’s something we learned last year. I tell the girls every day to give 110% because you don’t want to look back on this season with any regrets.
“You never know when it’s going to be your last day so we put that in our minds. Right now, it’s so far, so good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.