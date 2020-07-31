Senior Babe Ruth tourney starts today in Ely, Aurora

ELY/AURORA — Ely’s Senior Babe Ruth baseball team knocked off Taconite 4-3 Thursday night to secure the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s district playoffs in Ely and Aurora.
The Division II Eighth District Tournament will kickoff at noon Saturday with four games in Ely and three more in Aurora. On Sunday, three more games will be held in Ely and two more will be in Aurora.
The final four will be held Thursday in Ely, while the semifinals will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, in Aurora and the finals will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, in Ely.
Saturday’s games in Ely are as follows:
12 p.m.: Game 1, No. 9 Eveleth-Gilbert vs. No. 8 International Falls
2:30 p.m.: Game 2, No. 1 Ely vs. winner of Game 1.
5 p.m.: Game 3, No. 4 seed Taconite vs. No. 5 Virginia
7:30 p.m.: Game 4, loser G1 vs. loser G2 (loser out)
Sunday’s games in Ely:
12 p.m.: Game 5, loser G2 vs. winner G4 (loser out)
2:30 p.m.: Game 6, winner G2 vs. winner G3 (winner advances as E1)
5 p.m.: Game 7, winner G5 vs. loser G6 (winner advances as E2)
Saturday’s Games in Aurora are as follows:
12 p.m.: Game 1, No. 7 Cook County vs. No. 2 Esko
2:30 p.m.: Game 2, No. 6 Aurora vs. No. 3 Proctor
5 p.m.: Game 3, loser G1 vs. loser G2 (loser out)
Sunday’s games in Aurora:
12 p.m.: Game 4, winner G1 vs. winner G2 (winner advances as A1)
2:30 p.m.: Game 5: winner G3 vs. loser G4 (winner advances as A2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.