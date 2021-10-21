Seeds for the upcoming section football tournaments were released Thursday morning with numerous area teams set to host games on Tuesday after earning a high seed.

In Section 7-9 Man, Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-1) earned the No. 1 seed and have a bye to the semifinals. The Rangers will host the winner of No. 4 Cook County and No. 5 Bigfork Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cherry (5-1) earned the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6 North Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of No. 7 Silver Bay and No. 2 Hill City/Northland Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Section 7-9 Man Championship is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Mesabi East High School.

In Section 7A, North Woods (6-2) earned the No. 2 seed and will play host to No. 7 East Central at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 3 Barnum and No. 6 Mille Lacs on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Chisholm (3-4) earned the No. 4 seed in the section and will play host to No. 5 Braham Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest will travel to No. 1 Deer River for a Saturday 2 p.m. contest.

The Section 7A Championship is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Proctor.

In Section 7AA, Mesabi East (4-4) earned the No. 3 seed and will travel to No. 2 Hinckley-Finlayson for a Saturday, 2 p.m. contest.

Moose Lake/Willow River earned the top seed in the section and will host the winner of No. 4 International Falls and No. 5 Crosby-Ironton.

The winner of the semifinals will advance to the Section Championship on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Esko. That contest will start at 6 p.m.

In Section 7AAA, Rock Ridge (2-6) picked up the No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 5 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (2-6) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Esko on Saturday.

Hibbing (1-7) earned the section’s No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 Two Harbors on Tuesday in Proctor at 6 p.m. That game’s winner will play the winner of No. 2 Aitkin and No. 7 Pequot Lakes.

The Section 7AAA Championship is set for Thursday, Nov. 4 at UMD’s Malosky Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.

