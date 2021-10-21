Seeds for the upcoming section football tournaments were released Thursday morning with numerous area teams set to host games on Tuesday after earning a high seed.
In Section 7-9 Man, Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-1) earned the No. 1 seed and have a bye to the semifinals. The Rangers will host the winner of No. 4 Cook County and No. 5 Bigfork Saturday at 2 p.m.
Cherry (5-1) earned the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6 North Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of No. 7 Silver Bay and No. 2 Hill City/Northland Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Section 7-9 Man Championship is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Mesabi East High School.
In Section 7A, North Woods (6-2) earned the No. 2 seed and will play host to No. 7 East Central at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 3 Barnum and No. 6 Mille Lacs on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Chisholm (3-4) earned the No. 4 seed in the section and will play host to No. 5 Braham Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest will travel to No. 1 Deer River for a Saturday 2 p.m. contest.
The Section 7A Championship is set for Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Proctor.
In Section 7AA, Mesabi East (4-4) earned the No. 3 seed and will travel to No. 2 Hinckley-Finlayson for a Saturday, 2 p.m. contest.
Moose Lake/Willow River earned the top seed in the section and will host the winner of No. 4 International Falls and No. 5 Crosby-Ironton.
The winner of the semifinals will advance to the Section Championship on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Esko. That contest will start at 6 p.m.
In Section 7AAA, Rock Ridge (2-6) picked up the No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 5 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (2-6) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Esko on Saturday.
Hibbing (1-7) earned the section’s No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 Two Harbors on Tuesday in Proctor at 6 p.m. That game’s winner will play the winner of No. 2 Aitkin and No. 7 Pequot Lakes.
The Section 7AAA Championship is set for Thursday, Nov. 4 at UMD’s Malosky Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.