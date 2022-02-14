HIBBING — With some of the seeding for the Section 7A boys hockey playoffs still up in the air, the Hibbing/Chisholm and Rock Ridge game could go a long way in determining quarterfinal-round opponents.
So when the Bluejackets and Wolverines meet in a 7 p.m. contest at the Eveleth Hippodrome today, the outcome of the game could determine their playoff futures.
Hibbing/Chisholm is coming off a 6-2 win over St. Paul Johnson, but Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz knows his team will have to play better against Rock Ridge.
“It’s our final game of the year for us, so it’s basically getting ready for playoff mode,” Rewertz said. “We want to play the game hard, take away time-and-space and do the things we need to do in preparation for the playoffs.”
The first time the two teams met was in December, and the Bluejackets came away with a 4-1 victory.
“We took advantage of some turnovers, and we were able to bury those opportunities,” Rewertz said. “They’re a different team right now, and they’re playing good hockey. It’s going to be a good test for us.
“It starts with a good first guy on the forecheck and working hard.”
In that first meeting, the Wolverines were just starting to get to know each other after combining programs.
Rewertz knows that Rock Ridge will be more in sync for this meeting.
“They played four lines, and they’re playing three lines now,” Rewertz said. “They know how to play with each other. They’re playing good hockey right now.”
From the drop of the first puck, Rewertz wants his team focusing on what they do best. He won’t necessarily worry about what the Wolverines are doing.
“Especially the things we need to clean up before playoffs,” Rewertz said. “Every team is going to have a little wrinkle as we get into the playoffs. We have to focus on our guys in doing the little things within your team at this time of the year.”
Rewertz doesn’t want to show Rock Ridge too much because they could be meeting in the first round of the playoffs.
“Both teams are probably going to be holding back some of the things they want to do,” Rewertz said. “If you play the game hard and you have a good F1 on the puck, you take away time-and-space, you take advantage of your opportunities, the rest will fall into place.
“It doesn’t matter systematically what you’re doing if you’re doing it the correct way, it doesn’t matter what they’re trying to do against you.”
All Rewertz wants to see is a solid 51 minutes of hockey out of his team.
“That’s been a struggle for us this year,” Rewertz said. “We seem to put one or two good periods together. At playoff time, you can’t afford to have a bad period. If you do, you get behind, then you’re chasing the game.
“For us, three solid periods is what we’re going to be focused on today. Whatever happens, happens.”
