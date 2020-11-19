Local high school activities directors were working overtime Thursday after Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order paused sports for four weeks.
The order called for all volleyball and playoff football games to be completed by 11:59 p.m. today, which became a problem on the gridiron because most all postseason section tournaments were to be played on Saturday, a day after the deadline.
The goal quickly was moving the games to Friday to give the players one last chance to play in a coronavirus-impacted 2020 season.
By the end of the day, it was a mission accomplished for the most part.
—No. 4 seeded Virginia was set to travel to Aitkin to take on the No. 1 Gobblers in a Section 7AAA semifinal contest Saturday, but school officials went to work and the game was moved to Friday at 6 p.m.
—The same took place to move the No. 1-seeded Mesabi East Section 7AA championship game. The contest against No. 3 Crosby-Ironton is now set for 3 p.m. today in Proctor.
—Two-time defending Section 7 9-Man Mountain Iron-Buhl was in the same boat. The No. 1 seed Rangers were ultimately able to set their game against No. 4 Bigfork for 3:30 p.m. today at the MI-B Sports Complex.
—In the other 9-Man semifinal No. 2 Cherry will host No. 3 Silver Bay at 7 p.m., also at MI-B.
———
As far as Virginia’s bounce back season, head coach Matt Anderson and the Devils wanted a shot at No. 1 seed Aitkin despite Walz’s order.
The Blue Devils (4-3) went to highly-ranked Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Nov. 12 and lost 49-14 in the regular season finale. Virginia got its confidence back on Tuesday as they dropped Proctor, 26-8, in the playoff quarterfinals.
The Devils have now won four of their last five games after losing their first two games to begin the year.
At that time, “we didn’t have that confidence to play against a good team.’’ Anderson believes his squad now has the ability “to go compete with the best our region has to offer. These boys have confidence now.’’
Virginia will have to stop the wishbone offense of Aitkin (5-1), as well as beat a defense that is very similar to their own.
“I just hope that both teams bring their best and we have a fun game to finish the season.’’
The game will be the last varsity game Virginia will play as the Blue Devils. Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert are combining as the Rock Ridge Wolverines next fall.
———
Mesabi East garnered the No. 1 seed in Section 7AA after Moose Lake/Willow River, Eveleth-Gilbert and Royalton had to end their seasons early due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Giants (2-3) come into the game against No. 3 Crosby-Ironton scoring about 16.8 points per game, while giving up 17.8 ppg.
On the other side, the Rangers own a 2-5 record and scored 12 points a game and surrender about 21 points. The Rangers knocked off No. 2 International Falls on Tuesday, 38-22, to advance to the title game.
———
Despite missing two games due to coronavirus concerns, Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-0) has been a force all season, scoring 40 points a game and allowing just 9.
Bigfork (4-2) comes in on a four-game win streak. The Huskies score about 33 points per game and give up about 18.5 in each contest.
———
Cherry comes into the 9-Man semifinal game with a 4-1 record, while Silver Bay is 4-2. The Tigers average 39.2 points per game and the Mariners score nearly 16 points per contest. Cherry gives up 20 points per contest and the Mariners allow 16.7.
———
The only team that didn’t get its game moved to Friday was North Woods in Section 7A. The Grizzlies boast a 4-1 record, which got them the No. 2 seed in the section. Discussions were underway throughout the day, but the game switch didn’t work out in the end. North Woods was given a 2-0 forfeit win over Hinckley-Finlayson, according to mshsl.org.
