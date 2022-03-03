MINNEAPOLIS — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team spent their whole season trying to prove the other teams in Section 6A wrong.
The Wolverines did that and more last week, winning their third straight section title, all while sending a bevy of athletes down to the state meet.
Starting today, Rock Ridge will look to extend their season as they compete in the Class A State Prelims at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis, hoping to lock up spots in Saturday’s finals.
Senior captains Leif Sundquist and Aiden Hecimovich talked about the feeling of accomplishing the three-peat, as well as the total team effort it took to make it possible.
“During the prelims, we were just trying to get everybody we could into the top 16 to race on Saturday,” Hecimovich said. “Once we saw who we had still in on Saturday, it was very exciting and everyone stepped up to the plate and did their job. I’ve been with the team for five years now and each year gets better and better. Seeing myself and all the other guys work their way up with faster and faster times makes it such an exciting team to be a part of.”
“There were definitely a few teams that didn’t think we could win it last week,” Sundquist said. “Thursday was all about setting the table for Saturday and then going out and swimming great to cement that third title. Sending all the guys we did to state after that has only made it that much better. When the whole section is doubting you and thinking you can’t do it, it just makes us want to show them that we can.”
Head coach Dan Boelk says every swimmer on this year’s team was willing to work just a bit harder to help make their goals a reality.
“They’re dedicated,” Boelk said. “They’re willing to step up and go that extra yard. The young guys are already talking about next year and we have to tell them to slow down and focus on finishing this one. And they also worked that much harder knowing Covid could pop up and throw a wrench into things. They kept moving and made it a fun season.”
The Wolverines will be swimming in all three relays (200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) down at state and are sending five individuals as well. Sundquist is set to compete in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Aiden Hecimovich in the 200 IM, Anthony Hecimovich in the 500 freestyle, Leighton Ongalo in the 100 butterfly and Nate Spiering in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
The 200 medley relay consisted of Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Ongalo and John Kendall at sections. The 200 freestyle relay had Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist and Gabe Aagenes and the 400 freestyle relay featured Spiering, Sundquist, George and Anthony Hecimovich.
The Wolverine captains are looking forward to capping off their high school swim careers at state as well as getting an opportunity to help the younger swimmers along who might not have as much experience in the big pool.
“For us older guys, most of us have been down there at least once at this point,” Hecimovich said. “We have an idea of how things work but the younger guys will get to see for the first time how cool it is and how much faster it canget. It’s showing them how much potential they could have if they keep working hard.”
“It’s like going out with a bang with the seniors,” Sundquist said. “We want to do the best we can in our last meet and then show the younger guys what it’s all about. We have one relay seeded really nicely so going down there and potentially medaling in that would be huge.”
Sundquist was the winner of two individual events at last week’s section meet and says it was the opening 200 medley relay team that motivated him to swim his fastest.
“Going into the 200, I was seeded first but there were some nerves there. I saw the medley relay kind of set the tone for the whole day and seeing them do so well really helped me build up my confidence for my first race.”
In the relays, Boelk says the teams may move around a bit and not look like they did at sections. Needing to be ever flexible, the Wolverines are fine with whatever combination they come up with.
“All these guys are willing to go the extra yard and they know just because they swam in the relay at sections doesn’t mean they will at state,” Boelk said. “If they’re taken out and someone else gets put in, it’s for the betterment of the team. They knew at the beginning of the year that the fastest guys would swim at the end and they really took that and made themselves go faster because of it.”
Still hoping to focus on the state meet, both Sundquist and Hecimovich are excited for the future of Rock Ridge swimming, even after they graduate.
“We lost four seniors last year and we’re going to lose that again this year,” Hecimovich said. “With the amount of talent this team has, we’ll still be a good team and they’ll go out and try and win it again next year. I can see some really strong performances coming out of these guys in the future.
“It’s a bright future for the team,” Sundquist agreed. “They’re great kids with a great coaching staff. With my six years of being on this team, I’ve never doubted that everyone could improve and get faster. I’m hoping for a lot of great things in the years to come.”
—
Rock Ridge’s seed times are listed below. The Class A State Prelims are begin today at noon.
200 medley relay: 21, Rock Ridge, 1:43.87.
200 freestyle: 18, Leif Sundquist, 1:51.55.
200 individual medley: 21, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:09.74.
50 freestyle: 15, Nate Spiering, 22.54.
100 butterfly: 20, Leighton Ongalo, 55.70.
100 freestyle: 19, Spiering, 49.43.
500 freestyle: 20, Sundquist, 5:14.04; 22, Anthony Hecimovich, 5:20.95.
200 freestyle relay: 17, Rock Ridge, 1:32.46.
400 freestyle relay: 14, Rock Ridge, 3:24.38.
