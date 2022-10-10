The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team is still alive and well in the Section 7AA team tournament, but the Wolverines will kick off another tournament today when their top singles and doubles players head to Duluth for the opening rounds of the 7AA North Individual Tournament.
Moving from 7A to 7AA once the former Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert programs became one, Rock Ridge will dip their toes into a new section for the first time. Should their players hope to make it alive to next week’s individual semifinals, they’ll need to win three matches each today.
“It’s going to be a long day,” Rock Ridge co-head coach Kortney Rosati said at practice Monday. We’ve done three matches in a day but not since the beginning of the season but we think they’re ready. The girls have seen a lot of these players already since it’s split between the north and south. There’ll be a couple players we haven’t seen before but we should know most of them.
“The girls have worked very hard to get to this point,” Co-head coach Jessica Kralich added. “They’ve put in the time all season so they have a reason and a drive to keep going and make it further in.”
On the singles side, seniors Lydia Delich and Katelyn Torrel will be the top two seeds in the tournament. Delich is seeking her fifth state tournament appearance while Torrel is looking for her second.
In doubles, Anna Beaduette and Julia Lindseth are the No. 2 team in the north, with Beaudette making it to state last year in Class A after being paired up with Torrel. Paige Maki and Mylee Young are seeded fifth out of the 18 teams in the north bracket.
On Delich and Torrel taking the first and second seeds, their coaches said it’s a testament to the pair's hard work, as well as the hard work of all of those in the program for helping set them up for success.
“It speaks volumes about our program to see them one and two,” Kralich said. “They work so hard year round. They hit a lot in the season but you know you’ll see them working hard in the offseason and in the summer program.
“It’s the same as we told all the girls for the team tournament. We can teach and coach them, but they’re the ones who put in the work and they ultimately earned their positions by themselves.”
“It’s a nice confidence booster as well,” Rosati added. “They know they’re strong players but seeing those seeds is the extra confirmation that they deserve to be there.”
On the doubles side, it’s not unexpected to see a team’s best singles players team up in doubles for the individual tournament. This year, however, both doubles teams have been playing doubles all season long. While the partnerships may have changed over the season, Beaudette, Lindseth, Maki and Young are no strangers to doubles and no strangers to each other. That could give them a leg up with their built-in chemistry.
“It’s a huge benefit for those girls to already have that time on the court together,” Kralich said. “A lot of times, kids haven’t had the chance to get to know their partners on the court for individuals but these kids have been doing that. They know how it works and they know how their partner plays already.
“We feel really confident in these pairs,” said Rosati. “We tried so many combinations throughout the whole season and when we only had a few weeks to go, we locked in a group we felt really confident with when it came to doubles. It’s nice that they’re so comfortable with each other and excited to play doubles together.”
The first slate of matches will be played indoors at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center, before the next two rounds are moved outside. Whether inside or out, it should be business as usual for the Wolverines.
“The ceiling is a little lower there so hopefully our lob game is on point,” Kralich siad.
“There’s not as much fan seating inside so it’s a little more quiet for the girls,” Rosati said. “It should help the girls on the end courts so they don’t have to hear as many little whispers going on like in a regular match.”
“They’re well adjusted to both indoors and outdoors,” Kralich noted. “I think that works to our advantage as well. We can take whatever comes our way.”
While the amount of state experience between all of the individuals varies, the end goal remains the same.
“The goal is to make it,” Kralich said. “Regardless of what section we’re in, we’re going to see tough players.
“Maybe we’ll end up seeing someone we don’t know at all but I think our girls like that as well,” Rosati said. “Then you don’t get caught up in how your match went last time. The girls just need to go in and prepare to play their best and they’ll be fine.”
