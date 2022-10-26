EVELETH — When it comes to today’s section meet, both the Rock Ridge boys and girls cross country teams are looking at potentially massive results.

For the boys, it’s about taking care of business and repeating as 7AA champions so they can set their sights on the bigger prize. For the girls, it’s about putting together a complete top five that can contend with the rest of the strong teams in the section while also hoping to send numerous runners to state as well.

