EVELETH — When it comes to today’s section meet, both the Rock Ridge boys and girls cross country teams are looking at potentially massive results.
For the boys, it’s about taking care of business and repeating as 7AA champions so they can set their sights on the bigger prize. For the girls, it’s about putting together a complete top five that can contend with the rest of the strong teams in the section while also hoping to send numerous runners to state as well.
The Wolverines will see if they can make those hopes reality at the Section 7AA Championships in Hibbing beginning at 1 p.m.
Rock Ridge head coach Chris Ismil believes his teams are about as prepared as they can be when it comes to the most important race of the year thus far. For his boys team, things are where they should be right now.
“They started with a leg up this year,” Ismil said. “They didn’t have to start over at the beginning of the season because they had been training all summer. So they had that leg up there and it brought their times down. Now, we’re happy with where they are today. We haven’t done much tapering at this point with the hope that we make it to state. We still have to perform so that means running strong on Thursday so we can go to the next step.”
On the girls side, the Wolverines had to contend with one big loss coming into the season, but gained some newer runners that instantly made the team competitive. Freshman Maija Lamppa leads the team (third at sections last year) while twin sister Lexi (7AA champion) is finding her form again after offseason knee surgery.
“Maija has been leading the team throughout the season and she’s been the one girl in front at a lot of these races, taking over for Lexi. Lexi wasn’t able to run at her full potential for most of this season. Her training was a modified plan at best. But we saw her get back up to speed a bit at the IRCs so we expect a really strong performance out of her again.”
Add in freshman Nora Stark and eighth grader Miia Johnson, and the top four for Rock Ridge is potent.
“Nora shifted away from swimming after a standout track season and she didn’t miss a beat in cross country. She’s really had a stellar season. Miia, she’s a new runner but she’s really been solid and I don’t think we’ve seen her full potential yet either.”
Three runners vye for the fifth spot and Ismil says a breakout day for any of them could put the Wolverines into contention for a strong team result.
On the boys, perennial power Cameron Stocke will look to repeat as the 7AA champ and take a crack at another high finish at state. Stocke won the Iron Range Conference Championships last week with a time of 15:59.3. Rock Ridge put up a perfect score of 15 at the IRCs and look to be stronger than ever heading into sections.
The top five is rounded out by Jack Kendall, Jake Bradach, Jared Delich and Connor Matschiner with all but Bradach returning from last year’s state team. The Wolverines went even further at the IRCs with their sixth and seventh runners in Casey Aune and John Kendall also earning all-conference nods.
Despite the success, Ismil knows it’s all relative and he doesn’t expect the same level of domination today.
“Yes, I think the IRCs are indicative of how strong they are in some ways. The weekly rankings put them anywhere from second to sixth in the state. We know we’re the big school in the IRC now and we’re AA now compared to a bunch of Class A teams, but still to run a perfect score and not have another team break into that top five is very impressive.
“Going into sections, we’re well aware of the talented teams that will be there so we still have to game plan and go out and run our best race.”
The Rock Ridge girls will look to chase section favorite Hibbing while also competing again with Proctor and North Shore for a top two spot. Those four teams made up the top four at last year’s race with Proctor and Rock Ridge tying for third.
While the Bluejackets might not have one runner that pushes them ahead of everyone else, Ismil noted their depth is what makes them so strong.
“They have so many that are running in that 20-minute to 21:30 mark that it’s very hard to compete against them. They have very good coaching and that’s been a big part of it too. My philosophy has always been never to chase, but to run our own race. We want to group up our girls the way we see best for them so they can be strong contenders as well.
“I think we’ll be fighting for that second place position, but you never know. A breakout day from one of our other girls and things could change.”
Normally held in Cloquet, the section meet will now be closer to home today in Hibbing. A change in location comes with benefits and drawbacks but Ismil believes it’s a mostly positive change.
“The fastest course we ran on this year was Hibbing. All the top teams in our section posted their best times there. When it comes to conditions, they’ve run through rain and hail and now it’s looking to be 50 and a little rain. I don’t think it’ll be bad for us. We’re pretty well prepared for the elements at this point.
“On the course itself, it’s an adjustment. It’s obviously the smallest adjustment for Hibbing and our girls initially liked Cloquet so moving to Hibbing wasn’t as great for them. But after how well they ran in Hibbing, I think they’re used to it and should like it a bit more. It’s a fast course. It’s virtually flat. Any change in venue takes time to get used to but I think we’ll appreciate this change and being a little bit closer to home helps.”
Overall, the Wolverines hope to run well and send a high number of runners to state. They just have to take care of their own business.
“I think we’re as ready as we can be. At this point, it’s about making sure we can run competitively and also have fun.”
