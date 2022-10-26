HIBBING — Can the Hibbing High School girls cross country team repeat as Section 7AA champions?
Can the Hibbing boys advance to state for the first time since 2001?
Those two questions will be answered today when the Section 7AA Meet begins at 1 p.m. at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
It won’t be easy on both sides of that coin, but Bluejacket coach James Plese first said that it’s nice to be able to host this big meet on Hibbing’s home course.
“It’s a nice honor to be able to host it, but it’s more stress on an already stressful day,” Plese said. “That comes with the territory. I knew what I was getting myself into. It’s a step in the right direction to put us back into hosting these things.
“It’s going to be a nice day. The course won’t be muddy, and maybe it puts us back in a rotation where we can do this again.”
As for the girls, Hibbing has run well season long, so Plese is hoping they continue that trend.
“They’ve had a special season,” Plese said. “It’s a good group of kids. It’s showing up and being mentally prepared and tough. What we’ve done all season through this point, I hope that takes over.”
Plese said during the Lake Superior Conference Meet, his team was off a little bit, but they still edged Proctor by one point.
At the Proctor Meet, the team got back to normal and beat both the Rails and North Shore, which are two of the three teams that could vie for the title. Rock Ridge is the other team.
“If they run like they did at the Proctor Meet, they ran where they should have been,” Plese said. “We kind of course corrected. “
Plese expects Mileena Sullivan to go out with the leaders, then the Bluejackets’ pack has to tighten up.
The other runners will be Gianna Figueroa, Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson, Abigail Theien, Avery Kukowski and Hannah Farnsworth
“Gianna, Avery and Jocelyn should be too far behind her,” Plese said. “Hannah has run smart races, and Abigail has been a wild card, and who knows? Jorie, depending on the day, could finish third for us.
“This is a great team to have. It’s a great problem to have. We are hoping to repeat today. We need to run up to our capabilities.”
Hibbing does have a chance to go back-to-back for the first time since 1990 season, when Missy Johnson was running with the team
“I hope that’s in the back of their minds,” Plese said.
On the boys side, the Bluejackets haven’t sent a team to state since 2001.
That’s the main goal this year, but getting some individuals to state would be the secondary goal. That hasn’t happened in about seven years when Braden Curnow and Josh Kemp both advanced to state.
Running for Hibbing will be Taite Murden, Christian Massich, Silas Langner, Jack Bottoms, Jake Walli, Nick Ruzich and Brady Janezich.
Rock Ridge is the overwhelming favorite, with Grand Rapids, Pine City and North Shore vying for that second spot.
“We have to step up and get after things,” Plese said. “We’ll try to push through. We have to be ready to compete. We’re a wild card. It’s possible. At the end of the day, we have to show up and be ready to compete.”
