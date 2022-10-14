HIBBING — A trip to Minneapolis will be on the line today when the Section 7A True Team Meet gets underway at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The diving competition starts at 9 a.m., followed by the swimming portion of the meet at 1 p.m.
It seems to be a two-team race for the title between Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids.
Joining them in the meet will be Duluth Denfeld, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Two Harbors/Silver Bay, Mesabi East, International Falls, Chisholm, Northeast Range/Ely and Proctor.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano said his team is ready for the challenge.
“I am happy with the progression of my team,” Veneziano said. “We’re working hard. There’s always stuff we need to get better at. There’s always stuff we need to work on, but as of right now, we’re doing the basic work we need to do.”
As Veneziano has stated all season this is a process. This meet is one step in the ladder toward the Section 7A Meet in November.
In the True-Team format, every entry scores.
That’s where the Wolverines and Thunderhawks have the advantage over some of the teams.
“We don’t have a ton of depth,” Veneziano said. “That handicaps us right there a little bit. I’m pleased with what we have on the upper end of this. In this format, we don’t have enough to win it.
“I’m a realist about it. This team is more designed for a championship team, with championship scoring. That’s my main focus. That battle that will be interesting to see is between Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids. They should slug it out of the championship.”
Veneziano said either team has the ability to do that.
“It’s about whoever preps their team better is the way I’m looking at it,” Veneziano said. “It’s an interesting thing. For us, we can go out there and accomplish some things. We’ve been looking for time drops.”
That has been the main focus at practice for the least 1 ½ weeks of practice.
“It’s been geared to, ‘How do we get some elusive time drops that happen at this time of the year?’” Veneziano said. “Our kids, I think they’re primed for it. We have to let the process happen.
“We can’t over-think our performances. There’s not a whole lot of time for thinking. It’s time to do it.”
If the time drops don’t come, then Veneziano’s swimmers might have to reassess their way of doing things.
“If you don’t get what you want out of it, you have to analyze where you went wrong,” Veneziano said. “All of the parts are there. It’s how you put the parts together. If you’re not getting what you want, you have to reassemble the tools, reassemble the parts.
“You have to put the pieces together in a different manner. They’re there. There’s nothing we’re lacking in our performances. If we don’t get what we want, we’re not putting them together in the right manner. That’s the part everybody needs to figure out.”
There’s not just one event where Veneziano needs to see improvement. He wants to see that across the board.
“Every individual needs to go out there and put a performance together,” he said. “They have the tools. They have what it takes to get better performances. We see that every day in practice.
“They need to get out of their own way and put it together.”
If Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids battle it out for first, where do the Bluejackets fit into that mix?
“There’s always battles within the contest that you are going after,” Veneziano said. “If first and second aren’t available, are we in the hunt for third? That could be a tight battle between us, Proctor and Mesabi East.
“Any one of us that has a particularly good day, can come out with third place in this thing. I don’t care about what place we get, I just want to perform. If we perform, the places are going to take care of themselves.”
Veneziano is excited to see his divers put together an 11-dive series, to see what they can do.
“The swimmers are ready,” Veneziano said. “We’ve worked hard for this. We have to maintain the focus we’ve had and the mentality we’ve had approaching this. Just because it’s meet day, switch the way we’re thinking about stuff.”
Top 10 seeds for Hibbing are as follows:
200 medley relay — 9. Ella Kalsich, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson.
200 individual medley — 6. Madison St George.
50 freestyle — 4. Macie Emerson; 8. Emery Maki.
100 butterfly — 2. Madison St. George; 9. Riley St. George.
100 freestyle — 5. Emerson; 7. Maki
500 freestyle — 2. Stenson.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson.
100 backstroke — 4. Kalisch; 9. Mia Savage.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson.
Top 10 seeds for Rock Ridge are as follows:
200 medley relay — 5. Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich.
200 freestyle — 5. Samantha Bartovich; 6. Dani Logan; 8. Elise Hoard.
200 individual medley — 7. Mia Stark; 8. Ellie Bjorge; 10 Pechonick.
100 butterfly — 5. Pechonick.
100 freestyle — 6. Stark; 10. Jaelyn Parks;
500 freestyle — 5. Bartovich; 8. Logan.
200 freestyle relay — 5. Bartovich, Amelia Kober, Heinonen, Stark.
100 backstroke — 6. Gripp; 10. Vukmanich.
100 breaststroke — 6. Heinonen.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Bartovich, Stark, Vukmanich, Pechonick; 7. Hoard, Bjorge, Logan, Parks; 10. Tayler Harju, Maggie Koskela, Allison Anderson, Paige Robillard.
Top 10 seeds for Mesabi East are as follows:
200 medley relay — 3. Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets.
200 freestyle — 9. Adeline Butzke.
200 individual medley — 5. Mae Layman.
50 freestyle — 1. Sheets; 10. Kyra Skelton.
100 butterfly — 4. Kyra Skelton; 6. Layman.
100 freestyle — 1. Sheets; 8. Aubree Skelton.
500 freestyle — 10. Butzke.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Kiera Saumer, Kerbie Olmstead, Layman, Aubree Skelton; 9. Cullen-Line, Fossil, Lily Larson, Butzke.
100 backstroke — 5. Cullen-Line.
100 breaststroke — 8. Fossil.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Aubree Skelton, Sheets, Layman, Kyra Skelton; 9. Butzke, Emily Blake, Larson, Layman.
Top 10 seeds for Northeast Range/Ely are as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland.
200 individual medley — 3. Tedrick.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland.
100 breaststroke — 2. Tedrick.
Top 10 seeds for Chisholm are as follows:
50 freestyle — 5. Tresa Baumgard.
100 freestyle — 4. Baumgard.
