ELY — The Timberwolves were without eight players due to coronavirus quarantining, but the home team survived for a 65-50 win over the Lions in Section 7A Tournament play.
Emmett Faltesek led all scorers with 31 points and Will Davies added 10, but it was seventh-grader Jack Davies who scored eight straight in the second half to give Ely the momentum it needed to grab the victory.
“We went from tied to up by 11 shortly after he started hitting,’’ head coach Tom McDonald said. Jack Davies never had a varsity jersey before Thursday’s game.
Regarding the quarantining players, McDonald said they had some active cases in their classes so they were sent home starting on Monday. “We kept losing guys as the week went on.’’
Ely (12-6) plays at North Woods at 1 p.m. Saturday. The quarantined players will not be back for that contest due to the 14-day quarantine period, McDonald stated.
LCA 28 22 — 50
Ely 28 37 — 65
LCA: Landon Puffer 3, Lance Puffer 19, Matthew Wright 13, Anders Easty 2, Andrew Wright 13. 3-pointers: Lance Puffer 3, Andrews 2, Landon Puffer 1, M. Wright 1. Free throws: 5-8. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: M. Wright.
Ely: Riley Bishop 1, Jack Davies 8, Brock LaTourell 15, Emmett Faltesek 31, Will Davies 10. 3-pointers: Faltesek 5, LaTourell 3, J. Davies 2. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 7. Fouled Out: None.
North Woods 96,
Hill City 33
At Cook, No. 3 North Woods had five players in double figures Thursday as they rolled past No. 14 Hill City, 96-33, in the second round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Darius Goggleye led the way with 20 points, Jared Chiabotti dropped in 17, Alex Hartway tallied 13, Brenden Chiabotti scored 12 and TJ Chiabotti connected for 11. Davis Kleppe added nine points (all on 3-pointers).
Hill City was paced by Thor Dunham with nine points.
North Woods (13-5) will host Ely at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hill City 17 16 — 33
North Woods 50 46 — 96
HC: Taylor Wagner 2, Seth St. Martin 8, Thor Dunham 9, Tucker Holm 6, Drew St. Martin 2, Logan Maaskant 4, Payden Gould 2. 3-pointers: Dunham 1, Maaskant 1. Free throws: 11-19. Total fouls: 23. Foueld out: Holm.
NW: Darius Goggleye 20, Jared Chiabotti 17, TJ Chiabotti 11, Davis Kleppe 9, Brenden Chiabotti 12, Jonah Burnett 5, Jake Panichi 4, Alex Hartway 13, Ben Kruse 3, Sean Morrison 2. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 3, Kleppe 3, Hartway 1, Kruse 1. Free throws: 19-31. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
South Ridge 61,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 59
At Culver, No. 7 South Ridge rallied from a halftime deficit and controlled the second half to knock off No. 10 Mountain Iron-Buhl, 61-59.
“Our guys battled the whole game,’’ MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said, but couldn’t get any shots to fall down the stretch in the two-point loss.
The Panthers’ 6-foot-8-inch big man Austin Josephson beat up the Rangers on the boards pretty bad, as well, which was a key factor as he scored 27.
Asher Zubich led all scorers with 31 points and Nikolas Jesch added 14 for the Rangers.
South Ridge also got 11 points from Aaron Bennett.
Buffetta was happy with how his squad improved this season for being such a young team. “I think we made strides’’ and the boys got better each game. Hopefully this offseason, the Rangers can take another step forward for the 2021-22 season.
MI-B 40 19 — 59
S. Ridge 33 28 — 61
MIB: Asher Zubich 31, Cooper Salinas 3, Mason Clines 2, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 14, Braxton Negen 3, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 9, Salinas 1, Jesch 1, Negen 1. Free throws: 9-11. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
SR: Noah Sertich 7, Zach Morse 6, Weston Stroschein 4, Jaxson Bennett 6, Austin Josephson 27, Aaron Bennett 11. 3-pointers: J. Bennett 2, A. Bennett 1. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 87
Floodwood 29
NASHWAUK — The Spartans had four players in double figures en route to the Section 7A second-round contest victory over the Polar Bears Thursday.
Gaige Waldvogel led the way with 18 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, followed by Brent Keranen with 17, Keegan Warmuth 16 and Jeff Lorenz 13.
Travis Young led Floodwood with nine points. Errol Palmer had seven.
FHS 14 15 — 29
NK 45 42 — 87
Floodwood: Travis Young 9, Grant Lundstrom 1, Kaden McNiff 2, Errol Palmer 7, Braxton Farrell 3, Drake Laine 5, Carter Stokke 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Daniel Clusiau 8, Justice Rebrovich 8, Jeff Lorenz 13, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 3, Keegan Warmuth 16, Isaiah Austad 2, Brent Keranen 17.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Floodwood 4-6; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-10; 3-pointers: Young, Palmer, Laine, Waldvogel, Rebrovich 2, Lorenz, White.
Cherry 90
Bigfork 41
CHERRY — The Tigers were led by Sam Serna with 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, en route to the Section 7A second-round victory over the Huskies at home Thursday.
Isaac Asuma chipped in with 21 points, Noah Asuma had 11 and Andrew Staples 10 for Cherry.
Jared Lovdahl led Bigfork with 13 points. Jace Pearson finished with 10.
BHS 20 21 — 41
CHS 35 55 — 90
Bigfork: Austin Johnson 4, Jackson Lovdahl 7, Jared Lovdahl 13, Caden Kallinen 2, Bradley Haley 2, Jace Pearson 10, Shawn Torgrimson 2, Aaron Hovila 2.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 10, Isaac Asuma 21, Noah Asuma 11, Sam Serna 28, Tommy Mancini 2, Izaic Martin 4, Nick Serna 7, Bobby Mancini 2, Mason Perkovich 3, Carter Nelson 2.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 10; Cherry 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bigfork 7-11; Cherry 3-4; 3-pointers: Jackson Lovdahl, Jared Lovdahl, Pearson, Staples 2, Noah Asuma 3, Sam Serna 8, Nick Serna, Perkovich.
