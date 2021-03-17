NASHWAUK — One team has some unfinished business.
Two others want to make a name for themselves.
That’s the way it is for the Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cherry and Chisholm High School boys basketball teams as they get set to open the Section 7A Playoffs today.
The No. 1 seeded Spartans will host No.16 seeded Floodwood; the No. 4 seeded Tigers host No. 13 Bigfork; and the No. 8 seeded Bluestreaks host No. 9 Carlton. All games begin at 6 p.m.
Floodwood at Nashwauk-Keewatin
NASHWAUK — The Spartans finished the season with a 15-2 record.
That unfinished business has to do with last year’s sudden end to the season due to COVID-19.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was supposed to play North Woods for the 7A crown, but the game, and the Spartans’ dream of advancing to state came to an unexpected halt.
“This season, it does mean a lot because of the way things shook out last year,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “We gave a lot of the same guys, and at the end of the day, they want to have a final say in that.
“They’re excited and understand the opportunity we have here is a special one. They’re hungry and ready to get this thing underway,”
Nashwauk-Keewatin has a balanced offensive attack with five guys averaging around 10 points per game.
Those players include Jeff Lorenz, Jack Lorenz, Keegan Warmuth, Gaige Waldvogel and Brent Keranen. Daniel Clusiau has come off the bench and contributed, too.
“That helps us to be more of a consistent offense,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “We’re not relying on one guy. We haven’t done that for a couple of years. We’ll have a guy that gets hot, then we go with what’s working.
“I expect contributions offensively from everybody.”
Giorgi likes his offense, but if the Spartans want to advance deeper into the playoffs, their defense will be the key to that run.
“We’re focusing on defense right now,” Giorgi said. “That’s what we want to hang our hats on in this tournament. To make a run, we need to rely on defense. When we’re working hard and communicating, our defense is good.
“If we’re not giving 100-percent effort, teams have been able to exploit our defense. That’s our emphasis today.”
Giorgi said defense boils down to effort, communication, being active and aggressive.
“Our defense has to work as one unit,” Giorgi said. “It can’t be one guy working his tail off. We need all five guys on the floor working together, being on the same page. That’s what it takes to have a sound defense.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin and Floodwood didn’t mee this season, and on paper, the Polar Bears will have their work cut out for them.
Even so, the Spartans will take no team for granted.
“We have to be ready to play,” Giorgi said. “We want to set the tone early on. It’s all about being focused and execution, taking care of the small thing, playing hard and playing team ball.
“If we do that, the rest will take care of itself.”
Bigfork at Cherry
CHERRY — The Tigers finished with an 11-6 record led by Isaac Asuma at 25 points per game.
Noah Asuma averaged 10 points per contest, and Mason Perkovich and Sam Serna chipped in at nine points per game.
“I like that we can score at all three levels,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “We have guys that can get to the hole, shooters and guys that can score in transition. We can score in our halfcourt offense, too.
“Last year, I felt we could only score in transition. Now, we can do multiple things.”
That key to that has been the way Cherry has been able to space the floor. The Tigers have been averaging 74 points per game.
“That has opened things up for us,” Christianson said. “Teams can’t focus on our transition game, slowing us down and getting us into our half-court offense, Last year, teams did slow us down at times.
“This year, we’ve improved our halfcourt offense. Things are more steady.”
Christianson has his teams’ defensive play improve this season.
“Our rotations have been cleaner,” Christianson said. “We’ve mixed up a lot of zones and man. We’re moving with the ball a lot better. We’ve been able to get on shooters, and we anticipate better.
“You have to be one or two steps ahead and not scrambling as much as we did in the past.”
As for the Huskies, the Tigers own an 86-48 victory on Jan. 21, but Christianson doesn’t expect that to happen again.
“We handled them, but Coach Lovdahl coaches those guys hard,” Christianson said. “They do have a 1,000-point scorer on the team, so we can’t take them lightly. They’re not the biggest team in the world, but they do play hard and physical.
“We have to get out to a fast start, then stay steady. With a lower seed, you don’t want to give them much hope, so we have to stick to our game plan throughout the game. We want to jump on them right away, and take care of the ball. That’s the recipe for winning.”
The one thing Cherry doesn’t have is playoff experience. The Tigers did make a run last year, but some of those players aren’t on the team this year.
“We are inexperienced,” Christianson said. “We lost two starters, and we lost one senior this year. We replaced them with a seventh-grader, a freshman and a sophomore. They’re guys that haven’t seen playoff time.”
Carlton at Chisholm
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks finished the regular-season campaign at 9-9, and they’re taking on a Bulldog team that finished 10-8.
Chisholm is led in scoring by Jude Sundquist at around 20 points per game, and
Bryce Warner, who is the lone senior on the team.
Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming is also getting scoring out of Noah Sundquist and Sean Fleming.
“In some games, Noah has picked up the slack,” Fleming said. “Jude is finding Noah when the defense is concentrating on him. He’s finding the open guys.”
Fleming and Noah Sundquist are young, but that doesn’t seem to affect the way they play.
“That’s all we have, but it’s been a great plus for us,” Fleming said. “It’s good at practice, too. It makes our junior varsity guys hungry. We’re going to need that scoring from them. They (Carlton) don’t have a true big guy, so Jude should be able to move the ball around.”
Defense will be the key to success, however.
“It’s going to be huge,” Fleming said. “I’m telling my guys that any tipped ball we can get on the defense is a plus for us. They have to have their hands ready, and they have to play as a unit.”
As for Carlton, Fleming knows the Bulldogs lost a lot to graduation last year, but he’s not sure what kind of experience they have this season.
“I don’t know how much floor time they’ve had,” Fleming said. “We’ve had some common opponents. Some people might look at our schedule and see we went 0-4 in our last four games.
“That made us a better team going against those teams. It was better competition. That should help us, especially these young guys. They have more experience against better competition.”
That might help, but other than Jude Sundquist, Warner and July Abernathy, this group of Chisholm players doesn’t have much playoff experience.
“They’re green,” Fleming said. “These guys have been gelling throughout the season. From game one to how they’re playing now, it’s totally different than game one. We have to make sure we’re controlling the intensity, especially having home-court advantage.
“We have to push the ball and rebound. Having a quick start to the game will be the key.”
