AURORA — The Mesabi East High School girls swimming team placed seven individuals on the 2020 Section 7A Girls Swimming All-Section team.
The Giant swimmers named to the squad included Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Lydia Skelton, Kailey Fossell, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets.
The Bluejackets placed six individuals on the team, including Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Geli Stenson, Maddy Clusiau, Emery Maki and Madison St. George.
Joining them on the team are Addison Bartling, Elly Blazevic, Lindsay Johnson, Leah Nelson, Cailyn Volkenant and Lilly Glass of Duluth Denfeld; Havyn Pelland, Emma Erickson and Jillian Bilben of International Falls; Hailey Pechonick, Helen Phenning and Lauryn Devich of Virginia; Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm; Elli Jankila and Anna Heinonen of Eveleth-Gilbert; Elizabeth Nikolai and Summer Kienzle of Proctor/Hermantown; Megan Chopskie and Hannah Sandman of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton; Livia Dugas of Two Harbors; and Lily Tedrick of Northeast Range/Ely.
Mesabi East won the Section 7A title, with Hibbing as the runner up
Academic Gold Standard awards, which is a GPA of 3.75 to 4.00 went to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (3.76), Mesabi East (3.75) and Northeast Range/Ely (3.75).
Academic Silver Standard awards (3.5-3.74) went to Duluth Denfeld (3.74), Hibbing (3.67), Virginia (3.63), Two Harbors (3.62) and Chisholm (3.60)
Jon Isaacson of Mesabi East was named the Swimming Coach of the Year; Ross Harvey of Hibbing was named the Assistant Coach of the Year; and Dave Sneticker was named the Diving Coach of the Year.
The Swimmer of the Year was Devich, and the Diver of the Year was Fossell.
