Seeds for the upcoming Section 7A and 7AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament have been released with a number of area teams garnering high seeds and hosting round of 16 game on Thursday.
In the 7A tournament, play begins today with four play-in games set to begin at 6 p.m. No. 13 Lakeview Christian will host No. 20 Floodwood. No. 19 Littlefork-Big Falls will travel to No. 14 Hill City. No. 15 Silver Bay will host No. 18 Cook County and No. 17 Bigfork will travel to No. 16 Carlton.
Cherry earned the top seed in the tournament and will host the winner of the 16-17 matchup Thursday at 6 p.m. No. 2 North Woods will host the winner of the 15-18 matchup.
Mountain Iron-Buhl earned the No. 4 seed and will host the winner of the 13-20 game. No. 6 Chisholm will play host to No. 11 Wrenshall.
Other area teams traveling include No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin going to Culver to take on No. 8 South Ridge and No. 10 Ely making the trip to Remer to face No. 7 Northland.
Other round of 16 matchups include defending section champion and third seed Deer River taking on the winner of the 14-19 matchup and No. 5 Duluth Marshall hosting No. 12 Fond du Lac Ojibwe. All Round of 16 games will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the high seed.
The 7A quarterfinals are set for this Saturday at UMD. The semifinals will be on Wednesday, March 16 at UMD and the finals are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
In the 7AA tournament, two area teams earned a home game in Thursday’s first round, while two more will be on the road. All first round games are set for 6 p.m. that night at the high seed.
No. 7 Greenway will host No. 10 Proctor while No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert will welcome in No. 9 Pillager.
Hitting the road will be No. 11 Virginia traveling to No. 6 Aitkin while No. 14 Mesabi East will make their way to No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River.
Other first round matchups include No. 16 International Falls heading to No. 1 Esko, No. 2 Pequot Lakes hosting No. 15 Staples-Motley, No. 13 Pillager traveling to No. 4 Crosby-Ironton and No. 5 Two Harbors hosting No. 12 Hinckley-Finlayson.
Quarterfinal games are set for Saturday at Hermantown High School. The semifinals will be Tuesday, March 15 at UMD, while the finals are set for Thursday, March 17 at UMD starting at 7 p.m.
