GRAND RAPIDS — Area swimmers put their seasons on the line Thursday at the Section 6A swimming preliminaries, with the top 16 swimmers in each event moving on to today’s finals.
The eight finalists in the championship heat will fight for a spot at the state meet, with the top three swimmers and any others that meet the state qualifying standard advancing.
Swimmers finishing 9-16 on Thursday advanced to the consolation heat.
Hibbing got off to a fast start in the 200 medley relay with Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Cooper Emerson winning the event with a time of 1:44.24. Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman and Carter Steele were not far behind in second at 1:44.52 while Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo and John Kendall) took third with a time of 1:44.97.
Those three teams will likely fight it out for the top spot in today’s finals with Grand Rapids two seconds behind third place at 1:47.03.
Rock Ridge’s Leif Sundquist posted the fastest time in the 200 freestyle at 1:53.44. Mesabi East’s Steele is second at 1:53.90. Both teams added another swimmer into the finals with the Wolverines Anthony Hecimovich in fourth (1:56.10) and the Giants Alex Leete in fifth (2:00.41). Hibbing’s Mathew Philips also advanced in sixth place with a time of 2:00.71.
In the 200 individual medley, Layman posted a time of 2:10.92 for the Giants, the fastest time of the day. Rock Ridge’s Aiden Hecimovich is second at 2:11.53. Hibbing’s Aaron Hadrava (2:18.16) and Riipinen (2:20.35) are sixth and seventh, respectively, while Mesabi East’s Zade Baker advanced by taking eighth (2:22.05).
Hibbing’s Cooper Emerson owns the top spot in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.45. Rock Ridge’s Nate Spiering (23.11) and Mesabi East’s Williams (23.12) finished second and third with Emerson’s teammate Luke Poquette taking fourth (23.21). Mesabi East also advanced Isak Schroeder (23.55) in sixth and Rock Ridge advanced John Kendall (24.37) in eighth.
The Wolverines looked solid in the 100 butterfly with Ongalo taking first with a time of 56.56 while George finished in third with a time of 59.18. Hibbing’s Ben Philips is second at 57.45 and Mesabi East’s Layman is sixth at 1:00.03.
Emerson picked up his second top finish of the day in the 100 freestyle, winning the event with a time of 48.95. Rock Ridge’s Spiering is second (51.25) while Mesabi East’s Steele is third (51.61). Mesabi East and Rock Ridge added one more swimmer each to the finals with Logan Schroeder (52.67) taking fifth and Kendall (53.48) taking sixth.
The Wolverines advanced three swimmers to today’s 500 freestyle finals, owning the top two spots with Sundquist finishing first at 5:19.13 and Anthony Hecimovich taking second (5:20.96). AJ Hultman finished eighth for Rock Ridge with a time of 6:01.90. Mesabi East’s Leete advanced with a time of 5:30.26, enough for sixth place.
The Bluejackets earned their second top relay finish on the day in the 200 freestyle with Poquette, Hadrava, Ben Philips and Emerson taking first with a time of 1:32.67. Rock Ridge’s Spiering, Kendall, Sundquist and Gabe Aagenes were third at 1:34.03. Mesabi East’s Isak Schroeder, Baker, Leete and Danny Knapper were fifth with a time of 1:39.50.
Six of the eight finalists in the 100 backstroke come from Mesabi East, Rock Ridge and Hibbing with the Giants Logan Schroeder coming in first with a time of 56.83. His teammate Zade Baker was sixth (1:02.70). Rock Ridge went 2-3 in the event with George (1:00.81) taking second and Ongalo (1:00.93) taking third. Hibbing’s Hadrava was fourth (1:01.90) while Mathew Philips advanced in seventh (1:02.89).
Rock Ridge’s Aiden Hecimovich closed out the individual events with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.54) while Aagenes stopped his time at 1:07.10, enough for third. The Wolverines advanced a third swimmer with Aiden Bird taking eighth (1:11.31). Hibbing advanced two swimmers to the finals with Poquette taking fourth (1:07.35) and Riipinen finishing in sixth (1:07.96). Mesabi East advanced one with Williams finishing in fifth (1:07.53).
Rock Ridge came out on top in the final event of the day with Spiering, George, Sundquist and Anthony Hecimovich winning the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:26.19. Mesabi East (Steele, Layman, Isak Schroeder, Logan Schroeder) was second at 3:29.55. Hibbing (Alex Hanegmon, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips and Poquette) were fifth at 3:40.23.
With plenty of area swimmers advancing to the finals, their respective coaches were mostly pleased with their efforts after day one.
“It was a very strong first day,” Rock Ridge head coach Dan Boelk said. “I think they were all happy to get in the pool and race again. Having the bleachers filled with fans helped and everyone was fired up to swim well. Now they just have to carry that on through to tomorrow.”
“They were there to race,” Mesabi East head coach Terry Layman said of her team. “They were excited to be back in a big meet and I think they stepped up and engaged very well. I’m very pleased with them.”
“We struggled early today, but we got better for the second two-thirds of the meet,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We did a decent job of it. I feel we have a lot better swims in us. Watching these guys in practice, I know what they’re capable of.
“The biggest hurdle I have as a coach is to convince them that they’re just as good of an athlete as I believe they are.”
Veneziano said the early relay success was nice, but it took a while after that for the rest of the team to catch up.
“We got off to a flat start in the first couple of events,” Veneziano said. “To me, it looked like we were extremely nervous or just emotionally not into it. I took the team aside and talked to them.
“I told them they had to get over any fears they had. They got emotionally fired up and started swimming better. The guys responded well.”
Rock Ridge enjoyed several first place finishes on the day, but Boelk knows that the prelim results get tossed out the window once finals begin.
“Maybe some of the other swimmers were holding back some in the prelims so they could swim harder in the finals. Our more experienced guys might have done that too and our younger guys were probably emptying their tanks trying to make it to the finals. But I think both young and old, our swimmers stepped up and put together a good first day.”
On the Giants, Layman says her small team made the big impact she was hoping for.
“We only have 12 guys and half of them are freshmen or younger. We have 21 swims in the finals and I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has been doing. Other coaches have said this too, but I tell my guys that you can’t control how other people swim. You can only control your own lane. When your hand touches the wall and you know you gave it a good race, that’s the only way you can be happy with yourself when it’s all done and I think our guys have really listened to that heading into the finals.”
For the ‘Jackets, Veneziano hopes his swimmers can pick things up now that the prelims are out of the way.
“We got most of the scoring positions we wanted with guys in the consolation and championship heats that we were hoping for,” Veneziano said. “Now, it’s time for us to set the world on fire.
“They’re going to have to have some raw determination in their performances.”
With all teams advancing to the relay finals, Layman believes all three relay events should be pretty entertaining when all is said and done.
“I think a lot of the teams are looking good. It’s going to be a horse race in all the relays. Some teams were trying to move around for position. Some were taking it easier to have more on Saturday. But I think a lot of these teams can put down some very fast times.”
For Rock Ridge, winning a third consecutive section title is still in the cards according to Boelk. Looking at how the prelims went, it may be a two-horse race between the Wolverines and Grand Rapids.
“It’s not a gimme like last year, that’s for sure,” Boelk said. “It’s going to come down to who can outscore the other in each event. Our guys have their foot on the throttle and we just have to keep it that way through tomorrow. That’s what makes it fun. Our guys want it and they know it’s theirs for the taking.”
The Section 6A finals will begin today at 9 a.m. with diving. The top four divers will advance to the state meet. Swimming finals are set to begin at 1 p.m. with the top three in each event moving on to the state meet.
Section 6A Preliminary Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:44.24; 2. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:44.52; 3. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, John Kendall), 1:44.97; 4. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:47.03; 5. International Falls (Adrion Mannausau, Trygg Hemstad, Colton Hollis, Joshua Wherley), 1:54.66; 6. Proctor (Aiden Gallagher, Garek Plinski, Jacob Gundry, Connor Graves), 2:02.53; 7. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Connor Massucci, Nathan Splinter), 2:10.49.
200 freestyle — 1. Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:53.44; 2. Steele, ME, 1:53.90; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:55.38; 4. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 1:56.10; 5. Alex Leete, MD, 2:00.41; 6. Mathew Philips, H, 2:00.71; 7. Eric Klous, GR, 2:01.70; 8. Nik Casper, GR, 2:03.01.
200 individual medley — 1. Layman, ME, 2:10.92; 2. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:11.53; 3. Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:13.31; 4. Will Serrano, IF, 2:13.87; 5. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:17.41; 6. Hadrava, H, 2:18.16; 7. Riipinen, H, 2:20.35; 8. Zade Baker, ME, 2:22.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, 22.45; 2. Nathan Spiering, RR, 23.11; 3. Mason Williams, ME, 23.12; 4. Luke Pocquette, H, 23.21; 5. Bolin, GR, 23.34; 6. Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.55; 7. Palecek, GR, 23.78; 8. Kendall, RR, 24.37.
100 butterfly — 1. Ongalo, RR, 56.56; 2. Ben Philips, H, 57.45; 3. George, RR, 58.65; 4. Serrano, IF, 59.40; 5. Williams Skaudis, GR, 59.54; 6. Layman, ME, 1:00.03; 7. Hollis, IF, 1:00.82; 8. Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.90.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 48.95; 2. Spiering, RR, 51.25; 3. Steele, ME, 51.61; 4. Reiten, GR, 52.44; 5. Logan Schroeder, ME, 52.67; 6. Kendall, RR, 53.48; 7. Silvis, GR, 53.94; 8. Casper, GR, 53.99.
500 freestyle — 1. Sundquist, RR, 5:19.13; 2. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:20.96; 3. Ewen, GR, 5:21.07; 4. Scholler, IF, 5:22.50; 5. Joe Loney, GR, 5:28.75; 6. Leete, ME, 5:30.26; 7. Graham Verke, GR, 5:52.96; 8. AJ Hultman, RR, 6:01.90.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Hadrava, Ben Philips, Emerson, 1:32.67; 2. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Palecek, Bolin, Ewen), 1:33.47; 3. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Kendall, Sundquist, Gage Aagenas), 1:34.03; 4. International Falls (Serrano, Holis, Hemstad, Scholar), 1:39.44; 5. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Baker, Leete, Danny Knapper), 1:39.50; 6. Chisholm (Massucci, Howard, Nathan Wagensteen, Nathan Splinter), 1:52.90; 7. Proctor (Plinski, Graves, Seth Sushoreba, Nathan Abramson), 1:57.22.
100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 56.83; 2. George, RR, 1:00.81; 3. Ongalo RR, 1:00.93; 4. Hadrava, H, 1:01.90; 5. Palecek, GR, 1:02.65; 6. Baker, ME, 1:02.70; 7. Mathew Philips, H, 1:02.89; 8. Mannausau, IF, 1:03.68.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:04.54; 2. Silvis, GR, 1:06.96; 3. Aagenes, RR, 1:07.10; 4. Pocquette, H, 1:07.35; 5. Williams, ME, 1:07.53; 6. Riipinen, H, 1:07.96; 7. Klous, GR, 1:08.39; 8. Aiden Bird, RR, 1:11.31.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Spiering, George, Sundquist, Anthony Hecimovich), 3:26.19; 2. Mesabi East (Steele, Layman, Isak Schroeder, Logan Schroeder), 3:29.55; 3. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Casper, Bolin, Ewen), 3:29.71; 4. International Falls (Serrano, Hollis, Mannausau, Scholar), 3:34.96; 5. Hibbing (Alex Hanegmon, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Pocquette), 3:40.23; 6. Proctor (Gundry, Graves, Sushoreba, Abramson), 4:32.58; 7. Chisholm (Noah Verant, Dillon Splinter, Calvin Wangensteen, Pace Yukich), 4:45.98.
