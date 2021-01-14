By Tony Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team last took to the ice for a game 343 days ago.
The Bluejackets finally saw live action Thursday as Proctor/Hermantown came away with a 5-2 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm at Hibbing Memorial Arena in Hibbing
Regardless of the outcome, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke was happy the teams were getting the chance to play.
“It was a really long wait for all the kids in all the sports,” Hyduke said. “It’s nice to see things opening up again.”
Even though the pre- and post-games may look different — stick taps instead of handshakes — it was hockey as usual.
“Once the puck was dropped, it was like you were in the middle of any season we’ve had in the past,” Hyduke said. “I think the excitement of getting started was probably a little higher this year, especially for the seniors.
“They did not know if there was going to be a season.”
One different thing was all the players were wearing masks, but Hyduke wasn’t concerned about that.
“We’re getting used to it,” he said. “I didn’t hear one player have complaints about it on the bench or in the locker room.”
While playing the game felt like the most significant victory, the game would have a winner. Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, the Mirage walked away with the win.
The Bluejackets’ first goal of the season came seven minutes into the season when Julia Gherardi, tickled the twine, with the assists going to Abigail Sullivan and Megan Bussey.
“Our first goal by Gherardi was a beautiful goal to start the season,” said Hyduke.
That was an important first step for a Hibbing/Chisholm team that will have to find its identity. “We’re basically putting new lines together. We lost some key players, most of our scoring from last year, and we’re creating a new offense,” Hyduke said.
Proctor/Hermantown took control of the game in the second period by scoring four goals in just over three minutes.
Sieger scored at 5:13, followed by a goal from Phinney at 6:19. Phinney tallied again at 6:41, then Fairchild at 8:22 to give Proctor/Hermantown a 4-1 lead.
“Against a good team like Proctor/Hermantown you can’t make mistakes, and you have to stay on the top of your game,” Hyduke said. “Anytime we had a turnover, or we backed off, they would capitalize.”
As the second period progressed, both teams tried to find offensive chances, but to no avail.
Hyduke said a message moving forward for the team will be protecting the puck.
“I thought we were a little sloppy with the puck at times,” Hyduke said. “We have to feel a little more secure and play more ‘my puck’ mentality.
“When we did play like that, we were much more effective. I thought we finished strong.”
Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess had to make a couple of key saves to keep the Bluejackets down by three.
Hibbing/Chisholm had an opportunity to cut into the lead with 12:30 remaining when Proctor/Hermantown took a minor penalty.
The ensuing power play did not go the Bluejackets’ way as an aggressive penalty kill kept them out of the offensive zone.
To compound things, the Bluejackets took a penalty of their own, cutting their power play time short.
The Mirage took advantage of their power play as Watkins scored an unassisted goal at the 7:34 mark giving her team a 5-1 lead.
The Bluejackets scored with three minutes left to make it a 5-2 when Aune Boben got behind the defense and got a point-blank shot on Mirage goaltender Helquist.
Boben’s shot was stopped, but Claire Rewertz found the right spot by the front of the net to put the loose puck in the net.
Hyduke knows there were a lot of good things to come from this game.
“It was a nice game against one of the top teams in our section to see where we sit,? Hyduke said. “It felt great, and it felt great for the kids to get back on the ice.”
PH 0 4 1 — 5
HC 1 0 1 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi (Abigail Sullivan, Megan Bussey), 6:59.
Second Period — 2. PH, M.Sieger (Farchild, Watkins), 5:13; 3. PH, Phinney (Anick), 6:19; 4. PH, Phinney (N. Sieger, Graves), 6:41; 5. PH, Fairchild (M. Seiger), 8:22.
Third Period — 6. PH, Watkins, pp, 7:34; 7. HC, Rewertz (Boben), 14:06.
Goalie Saves — Proctor/Hermantown, Helquist 2-5-3—10; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 10-7-11—28
Penalties — Proctor/Hermantown 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6
