BIWABIK — It should be no surprise that Mia Schuchard’s favorite run at Giants Ridge is 2002.
The narrow, black diamond slope on the mountain’s north face is one of the hill’s steepest and the way she skis it is indicative of the Rock Ridge junior’s thirst for speed.
“I just bomb the hill and keep going until I get to the bottom of the chairlift,” Schuchard said with a smile. “It’s so much fun.”
That all-out love of speed has propelled Schuchard to Wednesday’s State Alpine Championship at Giants Ridge.
“At the top of the hill I just think ‘ski fast,’” she said. “And then it’s just 40 seconds of not a single thought going through my head. It’s just skiing.”
Wolverine head coach Benji Neff, who has coached Schuchard since she was a youngster in Giants Ridge’s alpine club, noticed her potential at an early age.
“She was a strong skier, but you could see right off that need for speed — that little bit of goofiness that you need to get into this crazy sport of ski racing,” Neff said. “Mia’s a little Bode Miller-esque.
“She likes to go for it and ski on the edge. She’s not a technical skier — more of a go-fast-and-take-chances skier.”
Like forementioned Miller, Schuchard had a few highs and lows throughout the winter.
Her season started with a bang, placing second at the Rock Ridge Invitational.
Her fourth place finish led the Rock Ridge girls to a team championship at the Hibbing Invitational, but her all-out style led to mistakes at Spirit Mountain and the Ridge’s MLK Race.
Despite those slip-ups, Neff was not worried at all.
“Some of the other coaches were like, ‘Oh, Mia’s really been crashing recently and had a few not so good races. What are you going to do about that?’” Neff said. “I’m not going to do anything about it.
“She’s a smart racer. She made a few oopses which are super-duper common in ski racing. All you have to do is look at Mikaela Shiffrin at the Olympics to see that even the best ski racers in the world make mistakes.”
Neff said Schuchard doesn’t mind crossing that line.
“Mia likes to be right on that line and sometimes you have to go over it to find out where it is, Neff said. “I don't sweat the mistakes and try not to dwell on them because as long as she’s got the fundamentals, the technique and the tactics you know the consistency is going to come back around.”
It did come back around in the form of a 10th-place finish at the Section 7 Championship, qualifying her for state.
Despite the fact that skiing, at its core, is an individual sport, it’s clear that Schuchard embraces the team aspect as well and credits her teammates for much of her success.
The Rock Ridge girls’ squad enjoyed a successful 2021-22 campaign bringing home hardware on multiple occasions, likely due to how close the skiers have become.
“I’d call it a family. We are all super, super close,” Schuchard said. “We're all so supportive of each other and it makes skiing a lot more fun.”
In particular, Schuchard has bonded with fellow junior Eva Roark who not only joined her in the top 10 on several occasions but also on hundreds of rides up the hill.
“We’re kind of a two in one package,” Schuchard said. “We have done everything together ever since seventh-grade, always spending practice riding up the chairlift together and talking. It’s so much fun with Eva.”
Having skied the Ridge since she was five-years-old and racing since age 12, Schuchard is excited about competing at the state’s grandest stage on her home hill.
“It’s great. I don’t have to drive really far,” Schuchard laughed. “And I have the advantage of having trained on this hill for years and years.”
Schuchard’s main goal is to enjoy the state experience and have fun.
“I’m just going to be in the moment,” Schuchard said. “I've been working for this for a long time now, so I just want to go there, soak it in and see all the talent that’s there. I’m more excited than nervous.
“Sections was definitely more of a nervous race, but I think at state I can kind of let it go and rip a little.”
