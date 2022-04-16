VIRGINIA — Coming off of a shortened sophomore season, Rock Ridge Area junior Mia Schuchard wanted to make the most of her junior year on the ski slopes.
Using a positive attitude and her trademark need for speed, Schuchard found a balance between tactics and risk taking and impressed with a 10th place finish at the Section 7 meet, earning a spot at the State Meet.
Dipping her toes into her first ever State Meet, Schuchard finished in a respectable 54th place overall and gained plenty of knowledge that she’ll carry into her senior season with the Wolverines.
For her efforts this season, Schuchard has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Alpine Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Looking at the beginning of the season, Schuchard said she wanted to come into this year with a good attitude and perform well on dryland before she and her teammates could take to the hills.
“Coming in, I was really optimistic about this season,” Schuchard said. “Last year we had a really short season because of Covid so this time I was just in a positive mindset for myself and for the whole team that we would have a good year.
“We came into dryland and knew we had to work really hard. Training there and training at home, getting into shape, it really carries over on to the hill and it just makes it so important.”
While Schuchard has always been known for her knack for risk taking while on the course, Rock Ridge Area head coach Benji Neff said the junior struck a good balance this season between smart skiing and just going for it.
“She’s always been a talented racer,” Neff said. “She’s just naturally had that need for speed, that go-for-it mentality. When you have that, you don’t always make the smartest decisions and you’ll oftentimes blow out of the course and not finish. It’s like you’re either first or you’re last.
“What happened this year was, Mia matured as a racer. She’s learned those lessons the hard way and knows you can’t take 100% risks 100% of the time. You have to manage that risk. She came into her own in that way and that’s what allowed her to be so successful this year.”
Schuchard says when she’s on the course, it’s hard to think about things in the moment, but after the race and seeing herself on film, she can tell she’s made improvements. As a result, she’s ending more races upright rather than on the ground.
“I can see how my times have improved or I can see what I look like on film. Even making it to state shows that I’ve improved I think. Last year, I was just thinking to go down the hill and go as fast as possible. This year, it’s still go fast but keep in mind how important it is to finish both runs and make it to the bottom.”
After her first run at sections, Schuchard knew she was within reach of making it to state. She just had to put away the nerves and come up with a solid second run.
“I was super nervous after that first run because it had gone so well. The second run was so important. I took a deep breath before the second run and it calmed me down and I felt pretty good about my races overall.”
When it came to state, Schuchard said the nerves had gone down. She was simply ready for a fun experience in her last two runs of the year.
“It was actually less nerve wracking than sections and the other meets I raced in this year. I made it there and I wasn’t expecting to win the state championship so it was just fun to be there and experience everything with all of that great talent there.”
Of her runs, Schuchard said the first run on Helsinki was difficult, but it provided great experience.
“The course was pretty challenging which was to be expected at state. You can take those two complicated runs and put them together and now next year I can look at those harder runs and go at them with more aggression.”
For a first state meet, Neff says Schuchard competed well.
“I talked to her in between her first and second runs,” Neff said. “I asked her what she thought and she just said that there were a lot of fast girls here. And I think that kind of sums it up. She’s used to getting top five in the races with all the teams we normally see so it’s easy to be a little surprised by what you see at state.
“But for her to make it there, finish really well and be in the middle of the pack in her first time there is incredible. It was a reminder for her this was a whole different tier of competition. I think that can drive her to work harder next year and compete for a section championship and even more. It’s something that will take dedication and hard work but she has the mental fortitude to work as hard as she needs to. I think her experience this year will only make her more motivated for next year.”
And while she finished strong individually, Schuchard says she hopes the team continues to grow around her.
“Our girls team is super close. We’re always talking with each other and hanging out outside of skiing. Just being able to be that close to them means that I can listen to them and they can listen to me. We have great communication and the skiing and friendships are better because of it.
“Hopefully our team will do really well next year. We were winning a lot of meets this year so we want to continue that and keep those friendships together.”
Neff says Schuchard's talent, combined with her great leadership skills, should prove to be a welcomed combination in her senior season.
“You always want to have those older skiers inspire the younger ones and foster good relationships with them. We’re going to look for Mia to do more of that as a senior and I don’t think there’s any worries she can handle that. She has a lot of younger siblings so she’s naturally prepared to work with the younger skiers as well.”
The Wolverines coach also says Schuchard’s resilience plays a factor in how she competes.
“She’s just an all-around good kid and hard worker. She’s a testament to how well you can do if you put in the time and effort. She had frostbite on her toes pretty bad early in the season and she battled through that all season long. How many players in basketball or hockey have to deal with that? Competing in the outside elements of Northern Minnesota makes it a tough sport and she handles it like a champ.”
With one year left of high school skiing, Schuchard says she’s excited to see what she can do next season.
“I want more of that balance of speed and staying upright. It clicked in my head this year that you don’t have to go the fastest to win, you just have to ski smart. This year it was such a fun season and hopefully senior year can be just like that too.”
—
In addition to Schuchard, the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Alpine Ski Team includes: Eva Roark, Azalea Ray, Sophie Nemec, Abby Crum and Mya Jacobson of Rock Ridge Area; and Hilda Knuckey, Sylvie Wetzel, Lucy Bretto and Abigail Helms of Hibbing.
