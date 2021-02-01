EVELETH — Robert “Bobo’’ Kochevar’s legacy will live on.
The late Eveleth coach and teacher now has a scholarship named in his honor and will be awarded for the first time this spring. Kochevar passed away last May.
The Robert W. “Bobo’’ Kochevar Scholarship will have a $250 award to both a male and a female student who attends Eveleth-Gilbert High School. Once the new Rock Ridge High School opens, the awards will go to students who would have attended E-GHS.
Mesabi Range baseball coach Chris Vito, who was mentored by Kochevar, said the idea was talked about at Kochevar’s celebration of life last summer and his family got everything going with a sizable donation.
“Above all, coach was an educator first. The fact that he’s helping kids further their education would have been near and dear to his heart,’’ Vito told the Mesabi Tribune. “It’s just a great way to honor coach in what we think is the right way.’’
A group of Eveleth and Eveleth-Gilbert graduates approached the family about the scholarship and the idea was well received. “The family was honored,’’ Vito said. Jon Hoel of Miners National Bank in Eveleth was instrumental in getting it going, he added.
----
The scholarship recipients must meet several criteria. That includes being a multi-sport athlete, an excellent student, displaying commitment and excellence in academics, athletics and within the community.
----
Anyone interested in donating, please stop by the Miners National Bank in Eveleth.
“We’re looking forward to growing it,’’ Vito said. “This will hopefully get people in the mindset to keep it going. We’re just excited to be able to help students and do it in Mr. Kochevar’s name.’’
