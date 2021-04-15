MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers got a solid effort in the circle, hit well and continued to field well Thursday to pick their first win, 8-2 over visiting Cromwell-Wright.
Cece Schneider tossed a complete game two-hitter, while striking out 12 to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Head coach Jesse White was happy with what he saw from his pitcher.
“She improved from the first game. She threw more strikes,’’ which limited C-W’s ability to get runners on base and runs across. “She went deep in a few counts,’’ the coach said, which is something that is being worked on. “We have to find that pitch that finishes the batter off.’’
MI-B started off its scoring with a run in the first after Desi Milton got hit by a pitch and Sam Hoff knocked her in with a double to left.
The Rangers added three more runs in the third as the Cardinals committed a pair of errors. Elle Otto also added a single and Hoff later stole home to give MI-B a 3-1 advantage. Schneider followed that up with an RBI double that gave the home team a 4-1 lead.
MI-B made it 6-1 after four innings after Paris Pontinen singled to start the inning. The Rangers proceeded to load the bases and got their fifth run through some confusion. White said he thought there were two outs and he decided to try and have Pontinen score from third. Even though some thought the inning was over after an MI-B strikeout, Pontinen was still able to make it home for a 5-1 lead. Maleah Milton made it 6-1 when she scored on a wild pitch.
Schneider and the Rangers continued to shut down C-W in the fifth before MI-B added a run in their half of the frame. Alix Swanson pushed the run across with a bases loaded RBI single for a 7-1 lead.
The Cardinals made it 7-2 as Jill Anderson scored on a wild pitch.
MI-B sealed the 8-2 win with one more run in the sixth after Desi Milton tripled and Hoff brought her home with an RBI single.
“The middle of our order again was excellent. They’re kind of our veterans,’’ White said.
The Rangers also had to overcome some adversity in the contest when starting catcher Aaliyah Barfield got hit in the wrist with a bat in the second inning, which forced her from the game.
“That was a big loss,’’ White said, because the eighth-grader is the leadoff hitter and is the fastest player on the team.
“Overall I liked our hitting. We’re hitting the ball hard. We’re putting it where they’re not.’’
The fielding also pleased White. “Our fielding was good again and that’s one of our strong points. All around it was a solid game.’’
White also knows there are certain areas his team needs to work on as the season progresses.
“I liked what I saw, but we’re going to have to play better moving forward.’’
MI-B (1-1) plays at Silver Bay today.
Proctor 11,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Proctor, the Golden Bears came up with four hits, but couldn’t push any runs across in a 11-0 loss to the Rails.
Ava Thompson collected two hits, while Anna Beaudette and Marissa Anderson each added a base knock. Lydia Delich took the loss after throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up 11 runs on 13 hits.
“Proctor’s a good team. They’re solid,’’ head coach Paula (Madden) Dundas said.
The Bears also hurt themselves with three errors. “You can’t have three errors against a good team.’’ She added the lack of experience for Eveleth-Gilbert all snowballed into some mistakes.
“They know what they have to work on. Hopefully we come back Monday ready to play.’’
E-G (1-1) plays at Cherry on Monday.
