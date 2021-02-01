VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils knew they would have to slow down Hermantown’s Elly Schmitz to have a chance at winning Monday’s game against the Hawks.
Virginia threw everything they had at the 6-1 forward/center, but Schmitz caught fire and dropped in 39 points to lead the Hawks to a 89-69 victory at the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
“We had no answer for Elly tonight. She’s a great player. We tried every defense that we run. I think we tried five different things on her and she just kept shooting the lights out,’’ Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said.
“And when she wasn’t hitting it, she made the right pass and the rest of those girls knocked it down. We ran into a team that was hot offensively. Give them all the credit. She’s really good.’’
The Blue Devils opened the game with a full court press, which quickly resulted in a 4-0 lead on Rian Aune and Lexiss Trygg buckets, which forced a Hermantown timeout.
The Hawks took control of the contest from that point on. Schmitz hit four threes in the early going and helped her squad go ahead 15-6.
While Hermantown got rolling, Virginia was taken out of its game early when Trygg took what looked like a charge from Schmitz and ended up on the ground. She had to go out of the game for a few minutes.
Virginia battled back as Sophie Christofferson nailed a 3-pointer and Trygg came back with a block. Erin Haerer added a basket down low and Aune hit from long range, but the Devils couldn’t seem to cut into the lead.
Schmitz continued to go to work inside and from outside and had Hermantown up 51-33 at the break.
“When she started hitting them from deep in that first half, then we knew we were in trouble because we have to be out on her that far,’’ Aune said.
The coach said his team’s offense was causing some of the problems during the Hawk’s first-half run. He said his girls made one or two passes and made a quick shot. Hermantown took advantage of the long rebounds and converted them into fast break layups.
Aune was proud to say his girls didn’t give up in the second half behind a 19-point, second-half performance from Trygg. She finished with 28 points.
“I give our kids credit for battling back. We could’ve stopped. Most games we’re going to win if we score 70 points.’’
“Lexi’s a problem for the other team just as Elly Schmitz is a problem for teams. When Lex gets going like that she’s tough to stop.’’ Aune added he was proud of the 6-1 Trygg for trying to take a charge. Having her sit out a few minutes definitely affected the Devils.
“We need to get things to Lexi just like they need to get things to Schmitz. I thought we did a good job of that in the second half. She took advantage when she could.’’
Trygg, Christofferson, Aune and Janie Potts helped get the lead down to 62-46, but Schmitz and the Hawks just kept coming.
By the end of the night, it was clear Schmitz went to a whole new level Monday.
“I don’t know if anybody was going to stop her tonight,’’ Aune said.
The Blue Devils also got 11 points from Rian Aune and eight from Potts.
The Hawks, meanwhile, saw Liv Birkeland drop in 21 and Avery Farrell put in 10.
Virginia (5-1) plays at Deer River Thursday.
Hermantown 51 38 — 89
Virginia 33 36 — 69
H: Avery Farrell 10, Liv Birkeland 21, Emma Hersted 4, Ashley Hill 3, Lauryn Biondi 7, Elly Schmitz 39, Therese Gannucci 2, Megan Menzel 3. 3-pointers: Schmitz 8, Birkeland 3, Biondi 1. Free throws: 9-12. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
V: Anna Fink 5, Rian Aune 11, Lexiss Trygg 28, Paige Maki 5, Sophie Christofferson 5, Erin Haerer 2, Janie Potts 8, Lexi Lamppa 2, Maija Lamppa 3. 3-pointers: Fink 1, Aune 1, Maki 1, Christofferson 1, M. Lamppa 1. Free throws: 8-10. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East 63,
Deer River 46
At Deer River, Alexa Fossell led all scorers with 27 points to help lead Mesabi East past the Warriors, 64-46, on Monday.
Head coach Chris Whiting said the key for Fossell was playing strong defense and getting steals, which turned into layups.
The Giants also got 16 points from Hannah Hannuksela.
Overall, Mesabi East had nice energy on defense and put a lot of pressure on the ball.
Deer River was led by Grace Bergland with 19 points.
The Giants (3-3) host Crosby-Ironton on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Mesabi East 34 29 — 63
Deer River 23 23 — 46
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 4, Alexa Fossell 27, Hannah Hannuksela 16, Kora Forsline 7, Stevie Hakala 5, Maggie Lamppa 4. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 1. Free throws: 18-27. Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Hannuksela.
DR: Hannah Edwards 2, Abbie Sheeder 5, Katie Storlie 2, Nevaeh Evans 6, Torii Anttila 6, Jessica Reigel 4, Grace Bergland 19, Kristen Schaf 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 10-21. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90,
Ely 28
At Ely, the Rangers had four girls score in double figures as they rolled past the Timberwolves, 90-28.
Sage Ganyo paced the Mountain Iron-Buhl attack with 24 points, while Ava Butler also dropped in 21 points. Jordan Zubich added 16 and Jacie Kvas chipped in with 14.
Ely was paced by Grace Latourell with 12 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) hosts Cherry and Ely (1-5) welcomes in Littlefork-Big Falls, both on Thursday.
MI-B 51 39 — 90
Ely 15 13 — 28
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 14, Jordan Zubich 16, Gabby Lira 9, Sage Ganyo 24, Ava Butler 21, Lauren Maki 4, Mya Gallus 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Lira 3, Ganyo 1, Butler 1. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 4, Grace Latourell 12, Taylor Gibney 3, Charlie Flom 1, Katrina Seliskar 3, Sarah Visser 5. 3-pointers: Latourell 3, Visser 1. Free throws: 4-12 Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Northeast Range 27,
Silver Bay 22
At Babbitt, Maizy Sundblad led the Nighthawks with 10 points as Northeast Range downed Silver Bay Monday, 27-22, for their first win of the season.
The Nighthawks also got eight points from Natalie Nelmark.
Northeast Range (1-2) plays at North Woods Feb. 9.
SB 7 15 — 22
NER 15 12 — 27
SB: Danica Thompson 14, Hannah Thomes 8. Free throws: 6-11. Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.
NER: Maizy Sundblad 10, Natalie Nelmark 8, Alexia Lightfeather 2. Willa Koivisto 3, Else Bee 4. 3-pointers: Sundblad 1. Free throws: 1-3. Total fouls: 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.