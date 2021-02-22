Scherf leads Devils past Storm

SILVER BAY — Ryan Scherf scored a pair of first-period goals to help lead the Blue Devils past North Shore Saturday, 3-0.
Scherf got Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl on the board first as he lit the lamp on the power play at 1:51. Isaac Flatley and Braden Tiedeman picked up the helpers on the goal that made it 1-0.
Scherf struck again about three minutes later on an even strength goal that made it 2-0 in favor of the visitors. Brennan Peterson and Tiedeman tallied the assists.
Logan Bialke closed out the scoring as he found the back of the net at 10:16 of the first period. Elijah Carlson and Tom Nemanich notched the assists on the goal.
In the net, Devils goalie Ian Kangas stopped all 25 shots he faced to earn the win.
V/MI-B (6-5-0) hosts Greenway on Tuesday.
V/MI-B 3 0 0 — 3
N. Shore 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1, VMIB, Ryan Scherf (Isaac Flatley, Braden Tiedeman), PP, 1:51; 2, VMIB, Scherf (Brennan Peterson, Tiedeman), 4:45; 3, Logan Bialke (Elijah Carlson, Tom Nemanich), 10:16.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 8-9-8—25; Ryan Bilben, NS, 17-7-11 — 35.
Penalties: VMIB, 2-for-4 minutes; NS, 5-for-10 minutes.
