HIBBING — Ever since Bella Scaia started competing in athletics, her goal was to play at the collegiate level.
The Hibbing High School senior will be living out her dream as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and softball at St. Catherine University in St. Paul beginning with the 2022-23 season.
As Scaia put pen to paper, it was a big moment for her.
“I’ve been wanting to do this forever,” Scaia said. “It’s been my dream to play after high school and not only that, but the opportunity to play both sports.”
Scaia had been in contact with Wildcat volleyball coach Todd Nelson since January, sending emails back-and-forth, then while she was playing in a softball tournament in the cities, St. Kate’s softball coach Colleen Powers approached Scaia about the possibility of playing on the diamond as well.
“We contacted both coaches,” Scaia said. “That’s how it all came together. I took a couple of weeks to decide, but I did know from the time I left the campus on my tour I told my parents that this is the place, this is where I want to go.”
Scaia liked everything she saw on her recruiting visit.
“The campus is close,” Scaia said. “It’s small. The class sizes are like 12:1 per professor. They have a good nursing program. That was the most important thing for me in finding a college.
“For nursing, it’s an all-girl school, so there’s no distractions.”
In volleyball, Scaia will be a back-row player for the Wildcats.
“I’ve met most of the team, so I’m excited for that,” Scaia said. “Coach Nelson is an awesome coach. I’m excited to start.”
Softball-wise, Scaia said the coach reached out to her after watching her play.
“From there, we started going back-and-forth,” Scaia said.
This season, the Wildcats are 21-17 in softball heading into the MIAC playoffs, which starts today.
The volleyball team finished 12-13 last season.
“Scaia is glad that this part of her schooling is behind her. Now she can focus on her studies and softball for the Bluejackets.
“It’s a weight off of my shoulders,” Scaia said. “I’ve been going through this process for two years now. I started at a good time, sending out emails to a bunch of schools. I had some that were almost there, then something happens, and you keep moving on.
