EVELETH – For the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team, it won’t be easy to replace the scoring and minutes provided by 2021 graduates Jake Sickel and Josh Creer-Oberstar.
But the Golden Bears return plenty of firepower and a good amount of varsity minutes to this year’s team so the transition hopefully won’t be too difficult, according to head coach Adam Roen.
“To say that we’re going to replace either of Jake or Josh would be silly,” Roen said. “They’re both special kids and special athletes that you can’t replace but we have a lot of great kids ready to play this year that want to play our type of basketball.
“I’m happy with everybody stepping up so far this year. Lots of guys who had plenty of JV minutes will be playing varsity minutes this year but we have a good group of guys who saw a lot of playing time on varsity last year as well.”
Senior captains Will Bittmann and Carter Flannigan are two of those players with the most experience, as well as junior AJ Roen and Carter Mavec. Stepping up this year will be senior Carter Orent and juniors Jaden Lang and Griffin Krmpotich.
The six-foot-six Bittmann will continue to be an important centerpiece for Eveleth-Gilbert with Roen saying the offense starts with him down low.
“Our goal is to look inside first. If teams want to strategize against us and try to cover Will, we’re okay with that. We’ve got a plethora of young men that will attack the basket and knock down tough shots. If they stop us inside, we’ll go out and shoot. If they let us inside, we’ll gladly take that all night long.”
With plenty of the Bears on the basketball team also on the summer baseball team, Roen says the offseason wasn’t as busy as he had hoped from a basketball perspective. That does raise some questions over the first couple weeks.
“These guys put a lot of time into baseball in the summer so we haven’t really been together since last season. We had a weekend at Wisconsin Dells together but other than that we haven’t been in the gym together as a team since last year. There’s a lot of catching up to do and I think we’re right where I thought we’d be coming into this week.”
With the Bears trending upward over the last couple of seasons, last year’s opening round home playoff loss to International Falls stung a bit for E-G. Still, it’s important for the Bears to look at what’s been accomplished over just a couple of seasons.
“My philosophy is not to dwell on the past. Three years ago we won one game and we didn’t dwell on that. The seniors from four years ago made the ultimate sacrifice for us when the team transitioned to a new coaching staff. They made that sacrifice and we built from where we started.
“Do we talk about what happened at the end of last year? It gets mentioned but not really in a negative fashion. It’s more so a learning experience. The boys last year worked really hard to a four seed and we can’t be upset that we lost to the Falls. It was a learning experience and we can take that into this year and hopefully be better for it.”
Another change coming soon is the end of Eveleth-Gilbert basketball, with the Bears and Virginia merging next year to form Rock Ridge. Roen said the change almost came this season but he was happy to get one more season as Eveleth-Gilbert.
“There was a lot of push within the school to combine basketball this year and a lot of the E-G student athletes and parents really stood up for them and let the ADs know how they felt so I’m glad we were given this opportunity for one more year.”
Roen says the team is taking the final year in stride and hopes to make it an entertaining one.
“I think this will help our guys get some closure. The kids want to have a little bit of fun. Our practice shirts say ‘save the best for last.’ Whether we were the first team that’s playing for Rock Ridge or the last at Eveleth-Gilbert, I know these boys are going to give it 100%. At the end of the season, we want to walk away knowing we gave it our best.”
In preparation for the eventual co-op with Virginia, the Bears have added some teams they don’t normally see to their schedule including Breck, St. Paul Como Park and Mounds Park Academy.
“It’s something different. The goal with Rock Ridge is to be a bigger school and play with the bigger competition so this is kind of the entry to that. These might not be the exact teams we play but it gives the kids and their families a little glimpse into what’s coming. Plus it’s nice to just see new teams. You can play Greenway or International Falls two or even three times a year but it loses it’s fun after a little bit. So going down to the Cities and playing three teams we know absolutely nothing about should be fun for us.”
The Bears will once again make it a goal of earning a home playoff game and, hopefully, grabbing a win this time. Ultimately, Roen wants to see his team improve and have fun.
“We’re not going to be where we need to be in the first couple weeks. But we want to be there come playoff time. If we’re playing our best when playoffs start then that’s all I can ask. I have no doubt in my mind that the 14 young men on this team will do anything to disappoint Eveleth-Gilbert athletics in its final season. I think we’re ready to rise to that challenge”
