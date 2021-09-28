BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely High School girls swimming team hosted the Soderline Invitational Saturday.
Sauk Rapids-Rice won the meet with 559 points, followed by Cloquet/Esko/Carlton with 325. Proctor/Hermantown was at 312, Ogilvie/Mora 271, Holdingford 244, Duluth Denfeld 229, Duluth East 147, Two Harbors 118 and Northeast Range/Ely 110.
Top finishers for the Nighthawks were Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Alli Krekelberg and Carena DeBeltz in the 200 medley relay in 18th; Anna Larson 13th in the 200 freestyle; Lily Tedrick third in the 200 individual medley; Kelly Thompson 11th in the 50 freestyle; Krekelberg 25th in the 100 butterfly; Thompson 11th in the 100 freestyle; Nelson, Ellie Kaczorowski, Marlee Hogansen and Livia Dugas fifth in the 200 freestyle relay; Anderson 13th in the 100 backstroke; Krekelberg 20th in the 100 breaststroke; and Tedrick, Thompson, Larson and Anderson ninth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Soderlind Invitational
200 medley relay — 1. Sauk Rapids-Rice (Valeria Flores-Bonilla, Kaytlin Bittman, Kendal Stucke, Ally Lucas), 2:00.49; 2. Denfeld (Addison Bartling, Marley Bugbee, Leah Nelson, Cailyn Volkemant), 2:03.66; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Megan Chopskie, Madeline Gorski, Hannah Sandman, Rylee Demers), 2:05.66; 18. Northeast Range/Ely (Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Alli Krekelberg, Carena DeBeltz), 2:32.44; 22. Northeast Range/Ely (Tuuli Koivisto, Sabrah Hart, Grace Sundell, Maggie Fetterer0, 2:47.59.
200 freestyle — 1. Bartling, DD, 2:06.15; 2. Flores-Bonilla, SRR, 2:06.40; 4. Sandman, CEC, 2:11.64; 13. Anna Larson, NRE, 2:26.42; 18. Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 2:45.56; 21. Hart, NRE, 2:49.88;
200 individual medley — 1. Bittman, SRR, 2:27.70; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:30.20; 3. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:34.24.
50 freestyle — 1. Chopskie, CEC, 26.72; 2. Lola Schwinghamer, OM, 26.90; 3. Vivian Tangen, SRR, 26.93; 11. Kelly Thompson, NRE, 29.01; 24. Hart, NRE, 35.77; 25. Fetterer, NRE, 36.26
Diving — 1. Elly Blazevic, DD, 309.15; 2. Liberty Kosloski, SRR, 301.60; 3. Elsie Zimpel, DE, 284.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Flores-Bonilla, SRR, 1:06.11; 2. Samantha Haaf, SRR, 1:07.47; 3. Tayah Anderson, OM, 1:08.56; ; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 1:11.13; 25. Krekelberg, NRE, 1:34.50.
100 freestyle — 1. Livia Dugas, TH, 59.06; 2. Volkenant, DD, 59.68; 3. Tangen, SRR, 59.90; 11. Thompson, NRE, 1:04.88; 12. Larson, NRE, 1:05.69; 26. Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 1:17.07; 31. Fetterer, NRE, 1:22.34.
500 freestyle — 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 5:39.21; 2. Lucas, SRR, 5:49.31; 3. Mia Lambrecht, SRR, 5:58.65; 18. Sundell, NRE, 7:22.69;
200 freestyle relay — 1. Sauk Rapids-Rice (Tangen, Olivia Tykwinski, Lauren Klein, Bittman), 1:48.43; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Kasey Olson, Camille Wikstrom, Ava Nikich, Nicolai), 1:53.34; 3. Ogilvie/Mora (Rita Erickson, Carissa Schultz, Tayah Anderson, Schwinghamer), 1:53.48; 5. Northeast Range/Ely (Nelson, Erica Kaczorowski, Marlee Hogenson, Dugas), 1:57.06; 22. Northeast Range/Ely (Via DeBeltz, Koivisto, Sundell, Hart), 2:22.20.
100 backstroke — 1. Bartling, DD, 1:05.19; 2. Lucas, SRR, 1:07.46; 3. Chopskie, CED, 1:08.67; 13. Anderson, NRE, 1:18.48; 23. Koivisto, NRE, 1:24.91.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gunderson, PH, 1:13.89; 2. Bittman, SRR, 1:14.13; 3. Molly Leners, H, 1:18.27; 20. Krekelberg, NRE, 1:33.02; 23. Via DeBeltz, NRE, 1:35.94.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Sauk Rapids/Rice (Lucas, Tangen, Stucke, Flores-Bonilla), 3:59.51; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Summer Kienzle, Niksich, Gunderson, Nicolai), 4:02.42; 3. Denfeld (Volkenant, Kayla Franke, Nelson, Bartling), 4:06.04; 9. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, Anderson), 4:25.12; 20. Carena DeBeltz, Krekelberg, Koivisto, Via DeBeltz), 5:14.65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.