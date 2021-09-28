BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely High School girls swimming team hosted the Soderline Invitational Saturday.

Sauk Rapids-Rice won the meet with 559 points, followed by Cloquet/Esko/Carlton with 325. Proctor/Hermantown was at 312, Ogilvie/Mora 271, Holdingford 244, Duluth Denfeld 229, Duluth East 147, Two Harbors 118 and Northeast Range/Ely 110.

Top finishers for the Nighthawks were Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Alli Krekelberg and Carena DeBeltz in the 200 medley relay in 18th; Anna Larson 13th in the 200 freestyle; Lily Tedrick third in the 200 individual medley; Kelly Thompson 11th in the 50 freestyle; Krekelberg 25th in the 100 butterfly; Thompson 11th in the 100 freestyle; Nelson, Ellie Kaczorowski, Marlee Hogansen and Livia Dugas fifth in the 200 freestyle relay; Anderson 13th in the 100 backstroke; Krekelberg 20th in the 100 breaststroke; and Tedrick, Thompson, Larson and Anderson ninth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Soderlind Invitational

200 medley relay — 1. Sauk Rapids-Rice (Valeria Flores-Bonilla, Kaytlin Bittman, Kendal Stucke, Ally Lucas), 2:00.49; 2. Denfeld (Addison Bartling, Marley Bugbee, Leah Nelson, Cailyn Volkemant), 2:03.66; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Megan Chopskie, Madeline Gorski, Hannah Sandman, Rylee Demers), 2:05.66; 18. Northeast Range/Ely (Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Alli Krekelberg, Carena DeBeltz), 2:32.44; 22. Northeast Range/Ely (Tuuli Koivisto, Sabrah Hart, Grace Sundell, Maggie Fetterer0, 2:47.59.

200 freestyle — 1. Bartling, DD, 2:06.15; 2. Flores-Bonilla, SRR, 2:06.40; 4. Sandman, CEC, 2:11.64; 13. Anna Larson, NRE, 2:26.42; 18. Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 2:45.56; 21. Hart, NRE, 2:49.88;

200 individual medley — 1. Bittman, SRR, 2:27.70; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:30.20; 3. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:34.24.

50 freestyle — 1. Chopskie, CEC, 26.72; 2. Lola Schwinghamer, OM, 26.90; 3. Vivian Tangen, SRR, 26.93; 11. Kelly Thompson, NRE, 29.01; 24. Hart, NRE, 35.77; 25. Fetterer, NRE, 36.26

Diving — 1. Elly Blazevic, DD, 309.15; 2. Liberty Kosloski, SRR, 301.60; 3. Elsie Zimpel, DE, 284.05.

100 butterfly — 1. Flores-Bonilla, SRR, 1:06.11; 2. Samantha Haaf, SRR, 1:07.47; 3. Tayah Anderson, OM, 1:08.56; ; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 1:11.13; 25. Krekelberg, NRE, 1:34.50.

100 freestyle — 1. Livia Dugas, TH, 59.06; 2. Volkenant, DD, 59.68; 3. Tangen, SRR, 59.90; 11. Thompson, NRE, 1:04.88; 12. Larson, NRE, 1:05.69; 26. Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 1:17.07; 31. Fetterer, NRE, 1:22.34.

500 freestyle — 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 5:39.21; 2. Lucas, SRR, 5:49.31; 3. Mia Lambrecht, SRR, 5:58.65; 18. Sundell, NRE, 7:22.69;

200 freestyle relay — 1. Sauk Rapids-Rice (Tangen, Olivia Tykwinski, Lauren Klein, Bittman), 1:48.43; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Kasey Olson, Camille Wikstrom, Ava Nikich, Nicolai), 1:53.34; 3. Ogilvie/Mora (Rita Erickson, Carissa Schultz, Tayah Anderson, Schwinghamer), 1:53.48; 5. Northeast Range/Ely (Nelson, Erica Kaczorowski, Marlee Hogenson, Dugas), 1:57.06; 22. Northeast Range/Ely (Via DeBeltz, Koivisto, Sundell, Hart), 2:22.20.

100 backstroke — 1. Bartling, DD, 1:05.19; 2. Lucas, SRR, 1:07.46; 3. Chopskie, CED, 1:08.67; 13. Anderson, NRE, 1:18.48; 23. Koivisto, NRE, 1:24.91.

100 breaststroke — 1. Gunderson, PH, 1:13.89; 2. Bittman, SRR, 1:14.13; 3. Molly Leners, H, 1:18.27; 20. Krekelberg, NRE, 1:33.02; 23. Via DeBeltz, NRE, 1:35.94.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Sauk Rapids/Rice (Lucas, Tangen, Stucke, Flores-Bonilla), 3:59.51; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Summer Kienzle, Niksich, Gunderson, Nicolai), 4:02.42; 3. Denfeld (Volkenant, Kayla Franke, Nelson, Bartling), 4:06.04; 9. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, Anderson), 4:25.12; 20. Carena DeBeltz, Krekelberg, Koivisto, Via DeBeltz), 5:14.65.

