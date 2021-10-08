Rush City runs past Mesabi East, 62-32

RUSH CITY — The Tigers from Rush City lived up to their name Friday and ran the ball to success at home to a dominant 62-32 win over Mesabi East.
The Tigers’ three leading rushers in Ty Stepp, Shaun Archambault and Lucas McFee combined for 482 yards and all eight touchdowns on 44 touches to run their way past the Giants.
Mesabi East put 32 points on the board of their own with Logan Schroeder producing many big runs for the Giants, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Rush City.
Mesabi East struck first with a seven-yard touchdown run from Schroeder in the first quarter. Ethan Murray ran in the two-pointer to make it 8-0. The Tigers scored 22 unanswered, however, to head into the half up 14.
Stepp scored twice, first on a nine-yard run and then on a 44-yarder. McFee then ran in the last score of the second quarter from six yards out to make it 22-8.
The Giants struck first again in the second half with Schroeder hitting paydirt from 24 yards out to make it 22-14. Rush City, however, went on another scoring streak, putting up 24 points in the third quarter to make it a blowout.
Anderson ran one in from three yards out before Stepp ran in a 55-yarder followed by another score from 14 yards out.
In the fourth, Schroeder punched in his third touchdown of the night, this one from 11 yards out but the Tigers responded with a 41-yard touchdown run from McFee to make it 54-20.
Schroeder scored once more, this time from just a yard out for his fourth touchdown of the night, making it 54-26.
Archambault then hauled in his lone rushing touchdown, a 50-yarder to make it 62-26 after the two pointer. Mesabi East’s Ty Jacobson gave the Giants their last touchdown of the night, scoring from two yards out to put the final score at 62-32.
Schroeder led the way for Mesabi East in the loss, scoring four times and running for 198 yards on 17 carries.
Mesabi East (4-2) will travel to North Woods next Friday.
ME 8 0 6 18 — 32
RC 6 16 24 16 — 62
M: Logan Schroeder 7 run (Ethan Murray run)
R: Ty Stepp 9 run (run failed)
R: Ty Stepp 44 run (Nolan Anderson run)
R: Lucas McFee 6 run (Shaun Archambault run)
M: Schroeder 24 run (run failed)
R: Anderson 3 run (Stepp run)
R Stepp 55 run (Archambault run)
R: Stepp 14 run (Stepp run)
M: Schroeder 11 run (run failed)
R: McFee 41 run (Stepp run)
M: Schroeder 1 run (pass failed)
R: Archambault 50 run (Stepp run)
M: Ty Jacobson 2 run (pass failed)
