MOUNTAIN IRON — Coming down to the end of the 5-kilometer cross country race in Virginia Wednesday, it was any Nelson’s race.
Liz and Kate Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl that is.
The twin sisters were neck and neck as they raced toward the finish line at the Virginia Golf Course. Liz ultimately slipped past her sister Kate by 2/10ths of a second in a near photo finish.
Ironically, the girls might have had other things on their minds other than winning.
“I wanted to’’ beat her, Liz said, as her sister started speeding up. “I was mostly trying just to get to the finish line because I was really tired.’’
“I was just trying to stay with her kind of,’’ Kate said. “It’s not really like super serious competition. It’s kind of just like fun between us.’’ At the same time, “we’re definitely pushing each other to go faster.’’
Liz joked that the rivalry with her sister might be a little more than that after the girls have gone back and forth the last few years. “I like to beat her. I mean I don’t want to make her feel bad.’’
MI-B head coach Dave Taus is not surprised at how well the 14-year-olds have excelled in the sport.
“I’ve expected big things out of them since we started the elementary program nine years ago. These girls have a great work ethic and are very focused on what they’re doing.’’
Kate was the first and youngest MI-B girl to make it to state as a seventh-grader and she’s also the first Ranger girl to go back to back to state. That’s an accomplishment in itself.’’
“Liz as an eighth-grader took off and she just had a spectacular season. She’s probably got the best time in MI-B history for a girl. She’s a very special runner too.’’
Taus joked that “the only thing that can hold them back this year is probably COVID-19. I would love to see Kate have that opportunity to make it a three-peat and also to have Liz go for the second time. Hopefully they get that opportunity at the end of the year.’’
The 1-2 finish hadn’t really happened before, according to the twins.
“This year we’ve been really close but in past years one of us was usually a bit faster than the other one,’’ Liz said.
The girls came in first and second in the second heat of the day Wednesday, but they didn’t know if that would hold up once all three heats were complete.
Once the final results showed them as the top two finishers, Kate said, “It was kind of cool. I’d never really been up that high before.’’
“I was a little nervous that the other girls would beat me (for the overall win) because we ran with them in the summer and we were about the same speed.’’
Liz by a nose this time, but Kate sealed her first trip to state by an inch or two, as well, said Taus.
“These girls know how important it is to run all the way through the (finish) line. That’s just their work ethic. They do it in practice. They do the same thing. They never take shortcuts. They always make sure to go above and beyond, never a shortcut.’’
Kate and Liz were involved in the MI-B elementary program since second grade, according to Taus, and officially joined the team in sixth grade.
“Our mom kind of pushed us into it a little bit. We were like we’re not going to be very good. I don’t really want to do this,’’ Kate stated.
Liz added that all her brothers were in cross country and she did not want to join, “but my mom told me just to try it.’’ She said OK, and the rest is history.
The girls were well aware of the sport, though, as their three older brothers competed in cross country, and now so does their younger brother Austin.
Both girls found the sport fun. It remains fun for the twins, even though the competition is getting more serious now.
Liz and Kate each have lofty goals for the season.
“If there is sections or state, my goal is to make it,’’ Kate said. Her time goal is trying to get 19:30 for the 5K event. Currently, her personal record is 20:00 minutes. With trips to state the last two years under her belt, “it would be a bummer if it got canceled’’ due to COVID-19. Kate’s
Liz said, “I would hope to make it to state if they have sections.’’ As far as her time goal, “I hope I get in the 19s (19 minutes) somewhere at the end of the season.’’ Liz’s best time came at sections last year when she scored a 19:51.
No matter what, the girls will address cross country in 2020 the same.
“They’re going to get themselves ready and if it happens this year it would be great. If not, I know they’ll be ready for next year,’’ Taus told the Mesabi Tribune. “They won’t get down. That’s just their great work ethic.’’
Besides their own personal success, the coach said the girls are great leaders.
“For being as young as they are, they are such great captains and role models on the team for all of our kids to watch how they practice, how they prepare and everything. We’re very fortunate to have them with us.’’
The cross country coaches and the Nelson brothers have been key in assisting and advising the girls.
“He really helps. He’s got good practices. He just knows what he’s talking about,’’ said Liz of their coach.
Kate agreed and added that Taus helps them and gives them tips while they are running. Area coaches Jon Wagner (Eveleth-Gilbert cross country) and Cheri Johnson (Mesabi East Nordic skiing) have given them tips, as well.
Liz said her brothers “help me a lot. One of my brothers (Aaron) made it to state the year before I did. When he and my sister made it (to state), I really wanted to make it too, so that’s why I tried so hard last year.’’
The Nelson twins are focused on cross country right now, but they both also take part in track and Nordic skiing.
“We do pretty much everything together,’’ Kate said.
