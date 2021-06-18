ST. MICHAEL — Cameron Stocke’s name will be in the opening pages of the Rock Ridge record book as the Wolverines sophomore capped off an incredible season to win the Class A 1600 meter run state championship Friday in St. Michael.
Area runners had solid days during the boys half of the championships, with Josh Creer-Oberstar taking second in the high jump for Rock Ridge, Stocke picking up a second place finish in the 800 meter run to go with his state title and Mesabi East’s Gavin Skelton taking home fourth in the 300 meter hurdles to go along with a ninth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles.
Winning the 1600 meters with a time of 4:12.94, Stocke was more than three seconds better than his nearest competition and came less than a second away from setting a new Class A state record.
On the race itself, Stocke said his emotions varied throughout from excitement to fear and finally relief.
“Before the day started I was really just excited for this race,” Stocke said. As the race was nearing its end, Stocke said he was worried he would be overtaken in the last 100 meters. “I was pretty scared thinking that someone would come around my shoulder right at the end there.”
In the end, Stocke was all smiles once he realized he had crossed first.
“I was just so relieved when I realized I had won it. I just thought to myself, ‘Wow, that’s fantastic.’”
Stocke later went on to race in the 800 meter run, where he took second with a time of 1:57.96. Stocke finished runner-up to Perham’s Jacob McCleary, who coincidentally finished second to Stocke in the 1600.
Also earning a second place finish for Rock Ridge was senior Josh Creer-Oberstar, who set a new personal best in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 7 inches to earn a silver medal. Creer-Oberstar lost out to Minnewaska Area’s Peyton Johnsrud, who also hit the same mark of 6 feet, 7 inches. Johnsrud cleared the height on his first attempt, while Creer-Oberstar cleared it on his third, giving Johnsrud the win.
Capping off his senior season with a new personal best and a second place medal around his neck, Creer-Oberstar says he couldn’t ask for anything more in his final track meet.
“I think it was the right way for me to go out,” Creer-Oberstar said. “It’s higher than I hoped I would jump today so that just made me ecstatic.”
Creer-Oberstar said the idea of competing against Johnsrud was one of his biggest motivating factors this season, after the pair were the only two sophomores that competed in the high jump at the 2019 state meet.
“When we were sophomores he was jumping like 6-foot-8 back then. I knew he was going to be my biggest competition this year. I used his jumps to push myself. Every time he cleared a height, it would just fuel my flame even more.”
Mesabi East senior Gavin Skelton was the lone Giant in the boys championship and he matched his 2019 fourth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with another on Friday. Seeded seventh going into the event, Skelton finished with a time of 40.67 to take fourth once more, about a second and a half off the winner’s pace.
In the 110 hurdles, Skelton entered as the 15th seed and moved up six spots to ninth place, crossing the finish line with a time of 15.93.
On Skelton’s day in both hurdle events, Mesabi East co-head coaches Steve Ekman and Kari Hunt said it was a great finish for an outstanding senior athlete.
“I know Gavin was very happy with the results,” Ekman said. “Starting the day with the 110s first thing, he was on the edge of a medal going into that race and he did very well to put himself in a spot to get that medal.”
“The 110s can be a very tough race,” Hunt said. “Sometimes Gavin can struggle with them and sometimes they can go very well. To put both events together and have really solid days in both was very nice to see. The stars really aligned for him.”
The Rock Ridge Wolverines also competed as a team in the 4x200 meter relay. Seeded 12th coming into the race, the quartet of Ethan Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Jake Burress and Creer-Oberstar turned in an 11th place finish with a time of 1:34.51. Rock Ridge co-head coach Jon Wagner said the relay looked fast Friday, but some miscues on the handoffs ended up costing them some time.
“The good news is that each leg looked very fast today,” Wagner said. “It was a little awkward on a couple of handoffs and that probably cost us a second and a half. Without those, we probably would’ve been up in the medals (top nine).
“That’s the fun and hard part about a state meet, especially a relay. You see it at the Olympics where the top team in the world can miss a handoff and that changes everything. But overall these guys are happy with how they did. It was a great season for them.”
On his runner-up 800 meter finish Friday, Stocke said he was pleased with the outcome but knew his all-out effort in the 1600 changed the way he had to run his second race.
“I didn’t feel very good after the mile. Usually in the 800 I like to go out very fast. If I had gone out as fast today as I did at sections, I wouldn’t have had anything left on the second lap. I went out a little bit more conservative and there was some pushing around in the race and that’s alright. I finished strong to take second so I was pretty pleased with that.”
With both Stocke and Creer-Oberstar setting some high bars for the Rock Ridge program, both say it’s a unique feeling to add their names to the beginning of a new record book.
“I realized about a week ago that I had the potential to be the first ever Rock Ridge state champion,” Stocke siad. “I thought that would be so cool to do that. Hopefully we can have many more in the future.”
Creer-Oberstar went on to say anyone that can measure up to his mark in the high jump has earned the place in the record books.
“It’s cool to be the first ones going down to state and putting down these times. These times and these heights that we set, they’re pretty great and if someone breaks them, then I know that they’re the real deal and they worked hard for it.”
